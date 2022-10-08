In creating an all new school system from three well established local school districts, the tax paying public voted on ‘TRUST’ and ‘INCLUSION’ to benefit all grade levels in support of the Eveleth, Virginia and Gilbert communities.

As this exciting new school system moves forward to support the many age levels and provide challenging new programs, this expansive new menu must also include activities and athletic programs which require a responsible cost analysis. An extensive academic curriculum includes the athletic side to learning and personal development but all of this requires fair and balanced decision making to represent all the students, their families and the tax paying public who voted to support this new educational plan.

