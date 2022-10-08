In creating an all new school system from three well established local school districts, the tax paying public voted on ‘TRUST’ and ‘INCLUSION’ to benefit all grade levels in support of the Eveleth, Virginia and Gilbert communities.
As this exciting new school system moves forward to support the many age levels and provide challenging new programs, this expansive new menu must also include activities and athletic programs which require a responsible cost analysis. An extensive academic curriculum includes the athletic side to learning and personal development but all of this requires fair and balanced decision making to represent all the students, their families and the tax paying public who voted to support this new educational plan.
Sharing facilities among the communities was a selling point in achieving success for the new referendum and critical to win voter support from the public whose long history with their own school system was a sense of pride for each generation that followed.
Most recently, the Rock Ridge School Board revisited the plan to use and rent arena ice time in our local arenas. The costs presented by the City of Eveleth representing the Hippodrome Arena were very reasonable and affordable compared to the elevated cost presented by the City of Virginia representing their new ice arena whose costs are extremely high and very concerning for the tax paying public.
The collaborative effort by three communities to share facilities for an all new school system included the possibility of sharing arena ice time between two local sites which includes the historic Eveleth Hippodrome for a balanced part of the season. This unique Hippodrome site embraces an extensive history in developing hockey programs, player development, preparing coaches, officials, hockey administrators and creating parental support for all levels of the game which has made this historic arena an ‘American Hockey Treasure” for all ages to experience within the 2nd oldest arena in the U.S. and whose hockey atmosphere is one of a kind.
The city government of Eveleth has provided arena costs for the Rock Ridge school board to review which are affordable for a new school system as compared to new arena costs in the City of Virginia which require significantly higher costs which may not be affordable.
A shared and balanced plan to use facilities in both Eveleth and Virginia sites remain possible but comparing costs now creates a dollar figure which requires sensible oversight by the school board in order to retain continued support from the tax paying public who were critical voters in supporting the referendum in order to move forward with an all new school system.
In reference to the Hippodrome site, the city of Eveleth has continued to maintain, upgrade and invest in the Hippodrome Arena to safeguard its national status and unique history which recently achieved a remarkable 100th year mark worth celebrating.
The State of Hockey acknowledges this arena milestone as communities of the Iron Range welcome our many visitors and teams to the northland while experiencing our hospitality and the hockey atmosphere from an American Hockey Treasure not found anywhere, not even among the traditional hockey communities of the country.
The city of Virginia chose a different path by replacing their Miners Arena with an all new design for multiple city uses. Now as the doors to their new arena have opened, the harsh reality of much higher costs to maintain and operate means elevated costs for the public and that includes the new Rock Ridge school system.
If costs to use arena ice time at one arena far exceeds the cost of another site, there should be no obligation by the Rock Ridge school board to feel required to extend itself or subsidize any city site at the expense of their own budget.
When any city chooses to replace a community site with a larger, more modern and glossy version, it is a clear their primary goal is to attract business opportunities and create economic growth for their community . That scenario is much different compared to the years of investment and preservation efforts by the city officials of Eveleth whose efforts to protect and preserve continues to be the primary goal on behalf of the next generation of young skaters of all ages - a story of success which has lasted 100 years.
The elevated costs for arena ice time presented by the city of Virginia should in no way become a financial burden nor budget obligation for the new Rock Ridge School District to absorb.
Comparative cost for arena ice time at both arena sites must be reviewed and scrutinized to be economically fair and sensible in representing the tax paying public and without obligation to any city government who made a business decision for their community and now face operational costs which exceed their expectations.
The taxpayers and families of all three communities deserve accountability from a school board who must demonstrate financial oversight in order to achieve long term trust for their decision making and continued support from the communities who represent the new Rock Ridge School District.
