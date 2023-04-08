Editor’s Note: Sen. Rob Farnsworth’s guest column will be a bi-weekly feature of the Mesabi Tribune throughout the 2023
---
Our session in St. Paul is halfway through and we just started a much-needed Spring Break. It’s been a very fast-paced session, but there is still much work to do to pass a balanced two-year budget.
When we come back, you can expect to hear a lot more about the budget bills coming through. Everyone knows we have a historic $17.5 billion surplus, but most of the funds are one-time money left over from federal covid dollars to the states and some lower-than-expected costs in a few budget areas.
While the budget is being worked out, I’ll be involved with the K-12 Education Finance Committee and Higher Education Committees areas. Making sure our kids and young adults have great education is a priority we all share, and our teachers, support staff, kids, and parents are all equal partners to see the next generation succeed. For the K-12 budget, I really want to focus on getting our kids back on track with the learning tools and resources they need. Too many kids are still falling behind in reading, math, and science, and we need to focus our efforts on making sure every child is meeting basic standards.
Unfortunately, many of the education bills proposed in the Senate and House include unfunded mandates that will draw dollars away from the classroom and students, and towards administrative costs. A recent survey of 190 school districts representing 400,000 students indicated on average, the cost per day for the mandates would be about $1,600 dollars per student in 2024. That is nearly twice the average increase in funding being proposed in the legislature. The bottom line is these mandates might push our schools into deficits—despite historic funding increases.
We need to properly fund our schools, and the inclusion of unfunded mandates and lack of local control makes these bills and budgets incredibly difficult for our schools and hard for me to support. I’ll keep working with my committee members to see where we can find compromise.
I am glad to report that for now, my bill for grants to protect and support education buildings on the National Register of Historic Places is included in the Education Finance Omnibus bill. I am also working on bills to increase local government aid and take care of our veterans.
Of course, I’m always working to eliminate the tax on Social Security Income. I still hear from many of you wanting to eliminate this tax, and I fully support giving our seniors a much-needed break, especially with $5 billion of the surplus designated as “structural,” meaning we can expect it to continue in future budgets. This is simply a fairness issue to our seniors. They were taxed to contribute to Social Security, they shouldn’t be taxed to get that benefit back. I’m glad that in the Senate, a recent procedural vote to eliminate this tax garnered 47 “yes” votes. That’s a good sign there is bipartisan support and we just need to get it over the finish line. Minnesota is just one of handful of states that still has this tax, and along with our many other taxes, it continues to hurt our competitiveness as a good place to retire.
One way we can stay a good place to retire is to invest in our infrastructure needs and take care of our regional assets. I think the best way to do that is with bonding for the projects, and that requires a super-majority vote in the Senate. As many of you know, the bonding bill failed to pass the Senate a few weeks ago. However, it’s still early in session, and I made clear that eliminating the Social Security tax and getting the surplus back to the people was a top priority of mine, along with passing a bonding bill. I’m confident we’ll end up with a good bonding bill that serves the whole state that I can vote “yes” on before session ends. Senate leadership is talking about the best way to move forward and I’m sure they can work something out.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or issues you want me to be aware of by phone or email: (651) 296-8436 or sen.robert.farnsworth@senate.mn
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.