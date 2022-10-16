Fall is a great time to visit Hopkins Park at the top of the hill behind Gilbert. Its stone buildings have fallen into disrepair over the years, but the leaf trees display a spectacular show that changes each day as winter approaches.

I knew the stone buildings at the park and stone fences at the cemetery were the handiwork of those who served with the WPA in the 1930s, and I had wondered why it’s called Hopkins Park. Upon checking further on the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal agency when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, I found out why. Harry Hopkins was the head of the WPA that supplied paid jobs to the unemployed during the Great Depression, while building parks, schools, and roads. Between 1935 and 1943, the WPA employed 8.5 million people. How well I remember my father talking about the WPA days.

