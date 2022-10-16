Fall is a great time to visit Hopkins Park at the top of the hill behind Gilbert. Its stone buildings have fallen into disrepair over the years, but the leaf trees display a spectacular show that changes each day as winter approaches.
I knew the stone buildings at the park and stone fences at the cemetery were the handiwork of those who served with the WPA in the 1930s, and I had wondered why it’s called Hopkins Park. Upon checking further on the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal agency when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, I found out why. Harry Hopkins was the head of the WPA that supplied paid jobs to the unemployed during the Great Depression, while building parks, schools, and roads. Between 1935 and 1943, the WPA employed 8.5 million people. How well I remember my father talking about the WPA days.
But back to Hopkins Park. In mid-September I took a drive there, remembering how I’d forgotten to do that last fall, and by the time I remembered, the leaves had fallen. It was a wonderful memory trip for me, as I thought of the early ‘90s when the Gilbert water tower was being repainted. I had asked the workers the city had hired if I might climb up the water tower, and they said yes. Talk about liability. I’ve always had a fascination with heights, evidenced by my excursions to the CN Tower in Toronto.
Back to the park. Each day the autumn leaves got brighter and more colorful. And my very favorite are the sumac leaves. Sumacs are shrubs and small trees that grow 3 to 30 feet tall, have flowers and red berries, and I remember seeing a very large sumac bush along a highway from St. Cloud.
Enough reminiscing from me. I share with you photos I took at Hopkins Park.
