One of the Grand Rapids area’s newest residents made his way into the world six weeks early during a December storm of freezing rain and heavy snowfall. With mom’s complex medical history, the family had planned to deliver by scheduled c-section 80 miles east in Duluth, but baby Teddy had other plans. The family instead drove to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.

The hospital would have typically sought a transfer to a higher level of care, but with the weather making travel too dangerous, Grand Itasca doctors tapped into their newly established tele-neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) resources and were able to provide quick, life-saving care to baby Teddy by virtually connecting with a neonatologist at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

