WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Pete Stauber spoke out strongly on Friday’s Energy and Minerals Subcommittee hearing on the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act.
His remarks to the subcommittee and Chairman Alan Lowenthal were as follows:
“We need mining in America.
We need it for home heating, for running air conditioners, for cell phones, for dialysis machines, for fighter planes, and for infinite more applications.
And if we don’t mine it here, we import it. And we import the raw materials for everything I just mentioned from places like China, Russia, and the Congo.
But we don’t have to. America has an abundance of natural resources, much of which is on federal lands. In fact, my district alone contains 95% of America’s nickel, 88% of our cobalt, and more than one-third of our copper.
However, today in the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, we are debating legislation that, if passed, would essentially ban mining on federal lands in America.
It would endanger American energy independence, cripple our already failing domestic supply chains, and continue to drive up costs for Americans.
Let me be clear: this bill is designed to make mining in America all but impossible, not easier.
And the Democrats know it. That’s why they’ve embarked on an aggressive rebrand, hand in hand with the Administration, and are now calling their anti-mining legislation the so-called Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act.
But we’ve been down this road before, and Americans know better. Similar legislation died on the vine last year, and it’ll die on the vine again, because they can’t even get all Democrats in Congress behind this.
Previously, it was known as the “Hardrock Leasing and Reclamation Act”, and it’s frequently referred to as “Mining Law reform.”
Meanwhile, President Biden has issued recommendations that closely track with the unpopular legislation we’re debating here today, along with rolling back common sense permitting reforms.
And at the same time, he’s offered a reinterpretation of the Defense Production Act, which did nothing to make mining easier, and he offered a toothless “Permitting Action Plan” just yesterday.
So, why are Democrats running from their own policies and issuing these aggressive rebrands?
I’ll tell you why. Americans want mining in America, but Democrats don’t. So they’re hiding behind cute little bill title changes and weak, beltway policy memos out of the White House.
Every single policy supported by Biden and the Democrats have made Americans’ lives harder and more expensive. Just try and order an electric vehicle right now. Even if you wanted one, it’ll take months, if not years.
And that’s because it is hard to mine domestically in this country. Here’s an example: The PolyMet project is approaching twenty years of permitting and litigation. It is a copper, nickel, and cobalt project – a lot of what you need for an electric vehicle.
And two Democrat Administrations have lauded this project. The Obama Administration’s EPA gave the project the highest rating possible for a mine, the same as the Stillwater Bridge or other popular projects in Minnesota.
And the Biden Administration mentioned it in its 100-day Supply Chain Review as a potential option for nickel.
But what did this Administration do? It remanded the very permit given high marks when Joe Biden was Vice President and the same project he mentioned as a viable nickel source just last year.
At the same time, the legislation before us today actually adds two more duplicative permits on top of an already impossible timeline.
More reviews, more extensions, and more permits mean more delays for American mining.
Therefore, we will be more reliant on horrific supply chains, like children in the Congo mining cobalt by hand. And, at the end of the day, more delays for Americans to receive their needed products.
The bill also ignores a basic understanding of geology and implements an oil-and-gas style leasing system. In the mining sector, only about 1 in every 1,000 discoveries results in a mine, as opposed to accessing a seam or well.
And, under the bill, every mine that invests multi billions of dollars; survives a multi-decade permitting scheme and lawsuits from radical activists; and also happens to be a 1 in 1,000 exploration lottery ticket for a viable deposit, is then subject to a punitive 12.5% royalty.
Why would any company want to invest in American resources under such a hostile scheme put in place?
And that is the goal here. This legislation lengthens permitting timelines, puts in place the wrong leasing system, and levies a royalty to dissuade any investment and push mining abroad.
In fact, Chairman Grijalva, I’d like to offer you another rebrand for your legislation:
How about the UNclean Energy Minerals from China, Russia, and Child Slaves in the Congo Act?
I think that fits a little better.’’
Pete Stauber
U.S. Representative
(R-Minn.)
Energy and Mineral
Resources Subcommittee
Ranking Member
