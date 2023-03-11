This is in regard to recent Mesabi Tribune articles about me.
I have been involved with Mountain Iron city government since 1983. My philosophy has always been ... Be fair -- Be open -- Do what is best for the people -- Be careful with taxpayer money.
Recent issues:
The city has a commercial street that was paved 4 inches thick in 1993. It lasted only 10 years and broke all up. Now the city wants to repave it again 4 inches thick.
That does not make any sense to me.
The city waste water treatment plant emergency generator diesel engine needs repair. I wanted to discuss the cost of the repairs at a council meeting. I was gaveled by the mayor and a councilor said that I did not know anything about engines.
Early 2021:
I received an anonymous letter in the mail about problems at the city owned Mountain Manor rental complex. I presented it at a City Council meeting for discussion.
I was accused by a city councilor of writing that anonymous letter to myself and mailing it to my home.
See what I put up with?
A past problem:
A firm was doing heavy industrial processes in a light duty industrial park located right next to West Gate and Ann's Acres homes. People in that area were upset with the intrusive activity. What the firm was doing violated city ordinances and state agency regulations. I contacted various agencies and the problem got solved.
I could go on. Get the picture?
Only in Mountain Iron can a person have trouble trying to do good things.
