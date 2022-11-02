We, the undersigned, past and present Duluth City Councilors, are writing in support of Gordon Ramsay for Saint Louis County Sheriff. We represent diverse viewpoints, ideologies, alliances, and backgrounds. It’s not often we agree. Yet, we agree that Gordon Ramsay is the best person to lead Saint Louis County’s law enforcement team as the new Saint Louis County Sheriff.

All of us have worked with Gordon Ramsay, former Duluth Chief of Police, in our role as city councilors and have experienced his leadership firsthand. Gordon can effectively work with people of all walks of life and those with conflicting interests, to solve the crimes and the collateral problems presented in today’s rapidly changing world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments