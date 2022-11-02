We, the undersigned, past and present Duluth City Councilors, are writing in support of Gordon Ramsay for Saint Louis County Sheriff. We represent diverse viewpoints, ideologies, alliances, and backgrounds. It’s not often we agree. Yet, we agree that Gordon Ramsay is the best person to lead Saint Louis County’s law enforcement team as the new Saint Louis County Sheriff.
All of us have worked with Gordon Ramsay, former Duluth Chief of Police, in our role as city councilors and have experienced his leadership firsthand. Gordon can effectively work with people of all walks of life and those with conflicting interests, to solve the crimes and the collateral problems presented in today’s rapidly changing world.
He genuinely cares about the people he serves and can carry out his vision for effective and honest law enforcement, reducing crime and building cooperation within diverse communities.
He has an outstanding administrative ability that encourages respect and cooperation amongst staff, while keeping abreast of the latest technical advances in law enforcement. He will bring to Saint Louis County the most recent 21st century law enforcement technologies available.
Finally, Gordon Ramsay will be an accessible sheriff who will communicate and work with the citizens of Saint Louis County to preserve the public peace and safety. We have a chance to see tangible positive change in the law enforcement of our county by electing Gordon Ramsay for Saint Louis County Sheriff on November 8th.
