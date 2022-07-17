Minnesota Primary Election Day 2022 is August 9. Many voters live in mail ballot precincts and already have the opportunity to vote in this primary. I’m writing today to voice my support...and request your support...for Ben DeNucci, the candidate whose qualifications, I feel, would best meet the needs of those looking for a competent representative for Minnesota State Senate District 7.
As the long-time and current mayor of Calumet, I’ve had many opportunities to work with Ben when he was mayor of Nashwauk and also more recently in his role as an Itasca County commissioner. I know from experience that Ben is committed to doing the best job possible for every constituent he represents and will work tirelessly across both sides of the aisle to see good things happen. Ben’s experience as a business owner, his pro-union beliefs, and his dedicated support of safe mining all bode well for the continued vitalization of Senate District 7.
The numerous endorsements Ben has received all speak well for his knowledge of the issues he will face, as well as his approachability and willingness to work hard. I’m proud to lend my support to Ben DeNucci and I believe any votes for him in the upcoming election will be both appreciated and well-served.
