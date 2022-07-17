I’m writing this letter in support of the candidacy of Ben DeNucci for the new Minnesota Senate District 7 seat.
I’ve known Ben for many years – first when he was Nashwauk’s Mayor and more recently during his terms as an Itasca County Commissioner. Equally important are the times I’ve been impressed with the scope of his business experience as the operator of the Nashwauk and Eveleth Markets, and as the developer of Aurora’s planned grocery store. He brings to our communities’ tables not just a good cut of beef, but a wealth of public office and private business experiences.
He embodies the qualities we look for in the best of our elected officials – a good listener, a conscientious student of the many pressing issues, experience in business matters, diligent work ethic, candor, honesty and a deep-rooted set of common-sense values.
I know that he will use these many skills to be a forceful and effective advocate in St. Paul for our Ranger way of life and the many pressing needs of our communities. He’s a staunch supporter of mining at a time when our mining traditions are under assault on many fronts.
He has the vision necessary to help our communities, businesses, and industries navigate the challenges of effectively embracing technologies and resources that enable our communities to grow and our young people to live here. I urge you to support his candidacy and encourage your friends and neighbors to VOTE FOR BEN!!
