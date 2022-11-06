The Iron Range has been my chosen home for 45 years. It’s been my home longer than anywhere. I raised my son here, made a living here, and I’ve worked hard for community causes I believe in. I am proud to be an Iron Ranger. That’s why I’m voting for Ben DeNucci for Minnesota Senate on Election Day.

Ben represents what I’m most proud of on the Iron Range. He is a person who digs in to do the work, to solve the problems, and to get things done. A fifth generation Iron Ranger, Ben is a former Mayor of his hometown of Nashwauk, small business owner, and a county commissioner. He is a volunteer firefighter, runs a community newspaper, and owns two grocery stores – the Eveleth Market and the Nashwauk Market. Ben DeNucci brings proven experience and a track record of support for labor and education to his bid for the Minnesota State Senate.

