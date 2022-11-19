The people of northern Minnesota spend most of the year trying notto hit deer. Our eyes carefully sweep the tall grass along country highways and wooded streets. Reflectors on mailboxes cause us to lay heavy on the brakes, fearful that deer eyes are staring back at us, ready to run out.

Quite often the eyes are real. Deer lunge for the center line, freeze in the driving lane, and sometimes even pile headlong into the side of a vehicle. Rural driving becomes a tedious game in which the only prize is stable insurance premiums.

