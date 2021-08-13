If you’re holding your breath waiting for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to convince uncle Joe to cancel your federal student loan debt, you should stop now.
It’s not good for brain cells to deny yourself oxygen and we really can’t afford to get any dumber as a country.
Besides, the president doesn’t really have the authority to do that — Congress holds the power of the purse — and even if he could somehow push legislation through a divided House and Senate, in the end the recipients of such a wonderful, hard-earned gift, would not be those who already pay their bills on a regular basis.
Not you.
I’m not a financial advisor and rarely follow my own advice, but I would think a better plan would be to just send your payments monthly now while the feds aren’t charging interest and accept the idea that you’re eventually going to have to pay off that $100,000 debt you incurred on your way to adulthood and a liberal arts degree.
Please don’t fall for the left-handed sales pitch that the Biden Administration’s latest extension of the COVID motivated pause on federal student loan payments (from Sept. 30 to Jan. 31, 2022) is a chance for officials to further discuss forgiveness.
It’s more likely the Democrats will use this extension to further dangle the forgiveness carrot in front of millions of potential voters heading into the 2022 midterm elections. It’s a continuation of the same old song and dance the party has been performing since the moratorium that suspended payments, froze interest and postponed collections on most federal loans when COVID became a household word in March 2020.
The measure was supposed to be a temporary — a way to offer relief to people who were losing money due to mandated shutdowns during the pandemic.
But almost immediately after former President Trump made the announcement, politicians like then presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started their carnival barking for the government to swoop in and cancel student debt.
Even middle-of-the-road Joe Biden latched on to that rocket, promising that if he won the White House one of the first things he would do would be to erase $10,000 off of every borrower's tab.
That never happened.
Instead, Biden started the year by extending the forbearance period to the end of September and eight months later, here we go again.
Education department officials say this is the last extension and that further delay gives borrowers more time to plan for payments to resume so they can avoid delinquency.
Really?
Borrowers have known about the date since the start of the year. It’s not a secret.
Besides that, how many people really need forbearance at this point?
According to the most recent Department of Education figures nearly 90% of the more than 40 million student borrowers have taken advantage of the break in payments even though according to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal, the unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree recipients was only 3.1% in July.
This is all more political posturing.
The goal is always about getting into office and staying in office and despite whatever bill of goods Warren and her partners are selling on the way to November 2022, student loan forgiveness is nothing but a shell game. Dangling the idea of forgiving student loan debt is the best free advertising Democrats could hope for.
The truth is simple and obvious: If Candidate A promises to wipe out your debt and Candidate B says they won’t, you’re voting for Candidate A even if deep down inside they know there’s little chance Candidate A follows through.
All most people need is a little hope and politicians know this.
However, like my old grandpappy Dwight used to say: You can put hope in one hand and poop in the other and see which one fills up first.
The reality is 44.7 million Americans share a piece of the $1.71 trillion in total U.S. student debt. That’s a big slice of the voting block no matter how you slice it.
Among the Class of 2019 (many in the young, Democratic block of voters), 69% of college students took out student loans, and they graduated with an average debt of $29,900, including 20% in private loans. At the same time, according to Department of Education statistics, 14% of their parents took out an average of $37,200 in federal parent PLUS loans.
Democrats realize offering that huge demo hope that those debts can be washed away with the swipe of a pen is the perfect marketing plan.
The sales pitch writes itself: Help us hold the House and take control of the Senate and we will make all your dreams come true.
