I remember fondly a portable television I once had. It was black, white and snow and it had a screen the size of a TV dinner. I pushed a button to turn it on and turned a dial to change channels. The latter was rarely necessary because I only got two channels. Maybe that’s why I didn’t watch much TV. Or maybe it was because there was always a blizzard on. But it was easy to operate and we got along fine.

Today my husband and I have two televisions, both with screens the size of Seattle. There’s only snow on them during weather reports and Buffalo Bills games. I don’t watch my new TVs any more than I did my old one but I do spend a lot more time trying to figure out how to.

