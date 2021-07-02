I wonder where we’d be today if social media was around in the late 1770s.
Maybe drinking tea and eating trumpets with our corgis and not celebrating our independence every Fourth of July.
It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where those early American rebels would have been chewed up and spit out online - chastised for daring to buck the system and canceled for questioning British authority.
Chances are there were colonists’ content with their situations and willing to be overtaxed while lords in a faraway land collected the cash and spent it on pet projects that only benefited them.
I’m sure there were plenty of haters of guys like John Adams, George Washington and Patrick Henry who just didn’t have the means to let history know how they felt.
And then there’s Paul Revere and his story, which might have ended very poorly if the internet was a thing in pre-revolutionary war America.
Two minutes into his “Midnight Ride” on April 18, 1775, someone would have posted his whereabouts or status online, a giant argument would have broken out, and his adventure would have inevitably ended with a lead ball in his head fired by a British trooper active on the “Everything Boston,” Facebook page.
I can see it now, the first post would have started like this: “I just saw Paul Revere riding his horse really fast down main street and yelling stuff, what’s going on?”
The next three posts would have consisted of either a period or someone typing “following.” Poster No. 5, a regular on the page who just liked to argue, would have then taken a position against Revere regardless of how he/she really felt and would have written something like, “as soon as I saw Revere’s name, I knew he’d be up to no good. Guy is a loser.”
That would have been followed by three comments from friends of Poster No. 5 (two of which are fake accounts created by said troll) in support of the above comment.
After that, the road apples left behind Revere’s horse would have hit the proverbial fan with some wild speculation posts from the unemployed segment that monitors such pages 24 hours a day.
Within minutes of that influx, the rest of Boston’s resident experts would have hopped on board, with a few people providing play-by-play of Revere’s actions and pinpointing his exact location, while the rest of the thread went off the rails.
The result would have been that the British soldiers would have been alerted to what Revere was up to, leaving him dead and just a historical footnote instead of an American folk hero immortalized by the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride.”
Or maybe not.
Maybe social media would have played a positive role in the outcome of Revere’s ride and the Revolutionary war.
Perhaps, had such a tool been around back then, we’d have a more accurate history of that time and a better understanding of the era.
For example, maybe it would be common knowledge that Revere wasn’t the only night rider who contributed to America’s independence, including Samuel Prescott, Israel Bissell, William Dawes, and Sybil Ludington.
On the night of April 18, Dawes rode north to Lexington with Revere to warn Samuel Adams (not the beer) and John Hancock of their impending arrest, and to alert the colonial minutemen that the British were on the move. Dawes would arrive in Lexington approximately half an hour after Revere, because the latter's horse had supposedly been faster.
From the Hancock-Clark house in Lexington, the two men chose to ride onto Concord, meeting Prescott along the way.
That’s where they were met along the road by British soldiers. The three men split up, but Dawes, riding into the yard of a country house along the way, was thrown from his horse which then ran away. Unable to locate his horse, Dawes was forced to walk back to Lexington.
That would have made for some great memes.
According to several historical recollections, Prescott was only one of the three to eventually reach Concord.
Constitutionfacts.com reports that Israel Bissell (also known to history as both "Isaac" or "Trail" Bissell) was the man who made the longest ride in mid-April 1775, starting around the 13th of that month. According to legend, a professional post rider for the American colonists, Bissell rode four days and six hours along the Old Post Road (not to be confused with the song Old Town Road) covering a total of 345 miles in that time.
According to the story, he shouted along the way "To arms, to arms, the war has begun," in the sensationalist manner which would bring the most attention, and most likely make the best newspaper headlines.
Bissell began his journey in Watertown, Massachusetts, just to the west of Boston, and drove his first horse so hard that it died just outside of Worcester, Massachusetts. He continued down to Philadelphia warning the militias along the way.
Then there is Sybil Ludington, who didn’t ride the same night as Reverse or even the same year. Her journey didn’t start until April 26, 1777, but that doesn’t make her story any less cool.
The daughter of Colonel Henry Ludington, Sybil, only 16 at the time, would make a journey double to that of Revere (totaling 40 miles) to warn the colonists at Danbury, Connecticut of the approach of the British.
Commissioned by her father, who knew that Sybil was familiar with the terrain, the young girl set out at 9pm the night of April 26 through Kent to Farmers Mills and then returned home again, damp from the rain and exhausted, just before dawn. The men she recruited were too late to save the town of Danbury, which had been set aflame by the British, but they were able to drive the enemy troops from the area.
She was later commended by George Washington for her heroism. A statue of her was erected along her route in Carmel, New York, along with many other markers of her historic ride.
