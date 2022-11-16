Lucky for me it was the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop and not a Dress for Success workshop I was attending. If you’re familiar with Erma Bombeck you know that as one of America’s most beloved humor columnists, she would have seen humor where someone else might have seen…well…room for improvement in me.

For starters, I arrived late. Moments before it was set to close, I slid in at the conference registration table like a batter into first base. While I signed in, my assistant, who is also my husband, went to the hotel desk to register. I call him my assistant because he was there to be at my beck and call. He just didn’t know it yet.

Dorothy Rosby is the author of ‘Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate; Holidays, Special Occasions and Other Times Our Celebrations Get Out of Hand and other books. Contact her at www.dorothyrosby.com/contact.

