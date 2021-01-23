Jim Morrison, the long-dead former lead singer of The Doors once famously said, “Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.”
Some would say the self-proclaimed Lizard King was wise beyond his years despite a healthy appetite for drugs and alcohol that helped kill him at 27.
If Morrison were alive today, I feel like he would be extremely concerned about Donald Trump’s banishment from social media sites and the subsequent removal of many other people and groups perceived to be supportive of the outgoing president or conservative viewpoints.
My guess is he wouldn’t care for Trump personally, but he would understand the danger of censorship.
Afterall, regardless of how you or I may personally feel about Trump and his actions over the past four years — and in particular his questionable behavior over the past few weeks — there are some 74 million Americans out there who in some way, shape or form, in line with certain aspects of his agenda.
Interestingly, Morrison grew up and eventually reached his peak of fame at a time when the government was lying to the faces of Americans far and wide about the war in Vietnam and, at least at the beginning of the conflict, did its best to control the narrative through manipulation of the media.
Initially, the media was satisfied with reporting the spoon-fed news military and government officials were shoveling them through official channels. But when the truth about Vietnam was finally revealed through objective reporting, it changed — for better or worse — the public’s perception of the war.
One has to wonder how that would all shake out today at a time when people increasingly count on social media posts to get their news, and, unfortunately in many cases, shape their views.
It’s so easy to manipulate the mind in 2021. Our attention spans are short. Our time to digest information is even shorter. In America we are a society constantly on the move and mostly in a bad mood, so we need talking heads, and bloggers, and columnists, and Tweeters to fill our craniums so we don’t have to bother seeking out truths on our own.
Not that it’s easy to find the “truth” anymore. We are drowning in a sea of media misinformation spread to consumers through various means including 24-hour cable networks hosted by self-serving sideshow hacks like Morning Joe and his brain-dead girlfriend Mika.
Yet they and others like them — no matter how rude or hateful their words are or how much they incite their viewers to hate those they disagree with — are held to a different standard than their enemies on the other side of the political coin, including the former president.
That being said, I would be disappointed if Joe and his lady were censored because this is America, not communist China. Let them speak.
Same goes for Trump.
Whether you love him or hate him, he shouldn’t be censored by big tech and media. It should be up to the citizenry of this country (the consumers) to determine the validity of his remarks and to judge his behavior.
One can spend all day arguing whether a private company has the right to censor but the ramifications of the mass shuttering of Trump from all the influential social media sites almost at once goes deeper than that.
Considering the wide-spread use of platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the like, by people and organizations around the world — all looking to promote their opinions and products and stories via 120 characters or less — it is beyond refute that these sites have crossed over from social platforms to the new media.
And because the media provides a way to communicate amongst the masses in such an impactful way and has such power to influence opinions, and attitudes, and trends and even voting, any censorship is dangerous because you aren’t getting both sides of the story.
You are only getting the information that the powers that be in the boardrooms or in the newsrooms or in Congress want you to get.
An informed, engaged society, shouldn’t willingly accept some billionaire’s assessment of who should and shouldn’t be heard — especially when those decisions are so obviously politically motivated.
If you are being honest with yourself you can’t, with a straight face, justify banning Trump because he “broke the rules” and then in the same breath argue that there aren’t worse humans still allowed to spread their venom and hate.
One example that has been cited by many is the continued usage of Twitter by Iran’s so-called Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
This is a guy who Tweeted on Dec. 16 that, “Millions attending Martyrs Soleimani & Abu Mahdi’s funerals in Iraq and Iran, was the 1st severe slap to the US. But the worse one is overcoming the hegemony of Arrogance & expelling the US from the region. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it & the murderers.”
And in case that wasn’t enough of a death threat, later that day he added: “Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time.”
But even if you don’t want to admit the hypocrisy behind that, one cannot deny the simple fact that media censorship is a tell-tale tool of any good dictatorship, which is ironic considering how many people spent the last four years calling Trump a dictator, only to revel in his banishment to the gulag.
If you asked certain citizens of places like Egypt, Syria or, good old China, they might tell you that kind of move seems awfully familiar.
