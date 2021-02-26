We often do not give ourselves enough care, kindness, or grace. We try to be all things to so many people. We do not want to disappoint anyone. So, we push ourselves to do more, give more, be more. Sometimes, in this process we lose sight of self-care. We lose perspective trying to be the best at everything.
I always believed in giving as much as I can to projects, education, work, relationships. If you are like me, you never want to let anyone down and always want to do your best. But, what if in that process we are letting ourselves down? Without time to rejuvenate how are we expected to be the best versions of ourselves? What if we gave as much to ourselves as we gave to others?
I had requested the day off and I tried to give it back. “I really don’t need the day off,” I told HR. HR asked if I felt too busy to take a day off. I responded that I like to be busy, it was not that, although there was a lot I could do. I explained that maybe it would be better to have the day off in the summer or when travel and making plans are easier.
HR encouraged me to take the day off and enjoy time with my daughter. It was like somehow by saying that it gave me permission to have the day off “just because.” I felt a weight lift and that night we all fell asleep early. Letting go of all that needed to be done for one night seemed to give my mind and body permission to rest.
We know that the days can go by so quickly. We know that the weeks start can start to blend. We know that suddenly you are looking at photo memories and wondering how the years went by like a blink of the eye. Yet, there are times we get so busy that did not take time to rest, to reflect, to pause, to enjoy. Some of the best moments are those that are unplanned. The ones that make your heart happy. The ones that bring a sense of joy.
So, I took the day off and my daughter and I snuggled, danced, laughed, explored, rested, and played. My “just because” day became more than a much-needed break from everyday demands. It became a day to just be. It is a day that I am thankful for because of the meaningful time I took to savor the moment and make the most of it – just because, we deserve that.
Melissa can be reached at MelissaCox2009@yahoo.com
