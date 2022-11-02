“They took the body of Jesus, and bound it in linen cloths with the spices, as is the burial custom of the Jews” (John 19:40).

The Shroud of Turin might be one of the world’s most fascinating religious artifacts. It is a rectangular linen cloth measuring 14.6 feet long and 3.5 feet wide. Since 1578 the shroud has been kept in Turin, Italy, hence the name. It’s kept in the city’s cathedral in a climate-controlled vault and rarely brought out for viewing because of its extremely fragile state. Several million people viewed it in 2015. In 2018 it was briefly shown to a group of young people. The day before Easter in 2020 it was displayed via television and livestreamed amid the coronavirus pandemic for the world to see. What makes this cloth fascinating to so many? It bears the front and back image of a dead man’s body. The fainted yellow image shows a bearded man who died by crucifixion. Even further It’s marked by bloodstains that seem to match the wounds suffered by Jesus of Nazareth as recorded in all four gospels. Millions believe this garment to be the one that clothed the body of Christ following his death.

