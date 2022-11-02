“They took the body of Jesus, and bound it in linen cloths with the spices, as is the burial custom of the Jews” (John 19:40).
The Shroud of Turin might be one of the world’s most fascinating religious artifacts. It is a rectangular linen cloth measuring 14.6 feet long and 3.5 feet wide. Since 1578 the shroud has been kept in Turin, Italy, hence the name. It’s kept in the city’s cathedral in a climate-controlled vault and rarely brought out for viewing because of its extremely fragile state. Several million people viewed it in 2015. In 2018 it was briefly shown to a group of young people. The day before Easter in 2020 it was displayed via television and livestreamed amid the coronavirus pandemic for the world to see. What makes this cloth fascinating to so many? It bears the front and back image of a dead man’s body. The fainted yellow image shows a bearded man who died by crucifixion. Even further It’s marked by bloodstains that seem to match the wounds suffered by Jesus of Nazareth as recorded in all four gospels. Millions believe this garment to be the one that clothed the body of Christ following his death.
This cloth was clearly wrapped around the body of a man who was crucified. Nonetheless, the Catholic Church doesn’t take a position on whether the shroud is the true burial cloth of Jesus.
Rather it is venerated and respected as an article that can help draw us to contemplate the great sacrifice Christ made.
Being one of the most scientifically studied artifacts, the shroud still holds many unanswered questions that are yet to be explained. One of the great fascinations and questions surrounding the shroud is “how did a negative image” of the crucified male form on the linen cloth. Scientists have yet been able to produce a definitive answer. Many think that the image was imprinted on the cloth at the moment of resurrection. It remains a mystery.
Whether or not the shroud can be proven to be the original burial cloth of Christ will never be essential for faith. Jesus of Nazareth is a historical figure who indeed walked this earth and suffered death by being sentenced to crucifixion. The greatest question of faith is whether or not Jesus is indeed the “Son of God,” and whether or not he rose from dead. The shroud itself, even if it is the original burial cloth of Christ, cannot answer these questions. Yet Sacred Scripture, and the testimony of the disciples give witness to what is believed. St. Paul writes; “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance…that [Jesus] was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve. After
that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of
whom are still living…” (1 Corinthians 15:3-7 cf).
In the end though, we should take to heart what Jesus told Thomas, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29).
