Jussie Smollett was telling the truth — he didn’t make up a sick and twisted story about being attacked by two white men in MAGA hats in Chicago in 2019.
He didn’t pay a couple of stooges to put on a show or lie to the police.
He was really attacked; it just wasn’t by a pair of racists in red hats — it was by Vladimir Putin.
That guy can do it all.
Why? Because Putin didn’t like Smollett’s show, “Empire.”
So how come there’s no proof that Putin was involved?
Because he is so smart (just ask former President Donald Trump) that he managed to attack the actor and pour bleach on him while yelling racist and homophobic things out of sight of any camera while wearing an invisibility cloak he invented.
Duh.
He was also smart enough to do all that damage but leave Smollett’s Subway sandwich in perfect condition. Yes, the very sub Smollett left his home to retrieve at 2 a.m. on one of the coldest nights in Chicago history was the key to the actor taking the fall and Putin further dividing America.
According to former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson, the fact that it wasn’t dropped or destroyed during the heinous act proved Smollett was lying.
"He comes back and gets attacked in a hate crime, supposed hate crime, and during all this scuffle – they poured bleach on him and all of this – when he got up and went into his apartment building he still had that Subway sandwich with him. That doesn’t happen," Johnson said in a recent interview.
Oh, but It does happen — when Putin is pulling the strings.
The guy who single handedly got Trump elected is a magic man: A master KGB super agent capable of anything and everything.
Think James Bond meets the Terminator mixed with some Lex Luthor and Victor Kiriakis.
That’s Putin in a nutshell.
He’s unstoppable and everywhere, just like Waldo or Dr. Fauci.
Putin is the sole reason Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016; he’s the only reason inflation has hit 7.9% (the highest since 1982); and his decision to invade Ukraine is the main reason gas prices recently reached their highest average since the good old days of Barack Obama in 2008.
It’s Putin’s fault.
If you think a guy capable of single handedly doing all the above mentioned damage in days can’t frame a B-List actor, you better think again.
And if you don’t like that explanation, then Pete Buttigieg has two words for you: Go buy an electric vehicle you crybabies.
Ironically, a sneaky side effect of Vladi’s master plan is Smollett got sentenced to some jail time (he’s out at the moment) but Putin’s lap dog Trump hasn’t spent a moment behind bars.
That must really chap the backsides of liberals, the Hollywood elite, and the ladies from The View.
What a one-two punch Putin and Trump have become. A couple of Wile E. Coyote types capable of master plans and plots the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
I’m starting to believe Putin and Orange Man Bad are the formidable duo undoubtedly responsible for just about everything wrong, dumb, bad, and smelly in America today and more than a few of the rotten moments in our nation’s recent history.
If one of them didn’t do it, the other one surely did.
Challenger explosion?
Sounds about right.
Hurricane Katrina in 2005?
Yup, that one has a mean Tweet written all over it.
Kirk Cousins getting a $35 million extension?
Oh, Putin, how could you?
The last several seasons of the “Walking Dead?”
Trump can barely speak, so how could we expect him to write a good script?
Tik Tok dances?
Putin invented them.
And that’s just a brief sampling of the list of all the mischief caused by Public Enemy No. 1 and No. 1A over the last several years and decades.
Expect more.
A lot more.
In fact, etch this in sand: Anything that goes wrong between now and November 2022 is either Putin or Trump’s fault.
Period. The end.
It will have nothing to do with President Biden being an ineffectual leader, unable to communicate, and sometimes lost in his own backyard at the White House.
It will have nothing to do with vice-president Kamala Harris not understanding one single aspect of her job.
And here’s the other thing: If it’s not Putin’s fault or Trump’s fault, it is your fault.
Yes, you.
Listen to your friends and co-workers when they pat you on your dumb little head and remind you that it was YOU that bought that pick up truck and YOU should have known you might have to pay $125 to fill the gas tank up. Really, mister, who needs a pickup truck with a Hemi for daily commutes? Why can’t you drive a minivan like the rest of the world?
You should have purchased a Tesla or a bicycle with fat tires.
Do your part, you communist.
