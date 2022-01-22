The body of my vehicle was in good condition for having around 190,000 miles. There was not any visible rust or dings, and it had minimal wear and tear. You would never be able to tell that it was 13 years old and had endured harsh winters in northeastern Minnesota. Plus, there was still life left in it. The engine had been well-maintained and cared for all these years and the tires were strong and durable.
Then, one day my car stopped running. It went from highway speed to barely moving while my husband was driving. We were told it could be the transmission. However, we knew a mechanic who was a good friend to my dad, and he had said that may not be the case. So, we tried to repair it on our own – only to end up having it towed to an auto body shop.
We knew it was no longer in its glory years, however, with all things that you spend time caring for, it was worth it to try and fix it. It had gotten us to where we needed to go for many years. We hoped it would continue to do so for even more. We have been down this road before with vehicles that had all the wear and tear they could handle, but gave us wonderful years.
This particular vehicle was purchased the same year of and before dad passed away, so it did not have the special love of being cared for in my dad’s garage. Yet, it was still cared for as I followed my dad’s values, so the vehicle could give me the best years. That was the same summer my dad had a talk with me about the value of vehicles when I was trading in my old car. He said it was just a car and not something to get attached to. What matters, he told me, is having a reliable vehicle that gets you places safely. At that time in his life, my dad drove a beat-up four-wheel drive that had seen better days. He was also the person who would make the best of what he had. He did not buy anything he did not need, and he truly did not need much, at least not material things. The only thing that mattered about the vehicles he drove is the people who rode with him.
Back to present day, the shop confirmed, much to our disappointment, that it was the transmission. The cost to repair the vehicle would be far more than the vehicle was worth. There was the option to scrap it and receive a small amount that may cover the shop bill. I talked it over with a family member who said, it can have the best body, but if it does not run, it does not matter as it cannot get you to where you need to go.
Those words hit me. Just like the vehicle we can work so hard to make sure we are in the best shape, but we also have to take care of our other aspects of our health. We cannot run on empty. We have to fill our tanks in order to make any journey in life. We need to be sure to take care of our engine as it can impact everything. This can mean our mental, emotional, and spiritual health as it affects the way we operate through life. We cannot let leaky or faulty parts go. They should be fixed before the problem becomes bigger and so we can be in optimal health.
And unlike the older vehicle sitting in the shop potentially waiting for the scrapyard, we deserve a chance and to be well taken care of no matter what condition we are in. We are each a person, and we matter. So, when our parts are not working properly, the necessary repairs are often what help us function so we can continue to go on adventures and enjoy the journey of life – high miles and all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.