"Be kind to each other. Love each other," said my 90-year-old grandma when I asked her what advice she gives couples. She would write that same message in cards to newlyweds.
The other day I listened to my grandma's voice that I had recorded when she turned 90 and I interviewed her in 2014.
It felt so meaningful to hear her voice, to listen to her advice and stories, and to feel the love in her laugh that I hadn't heard in person since before she passed away in 2016.
If I close my eyes I can almost feel the warmth of her presence when I would spend time with her.
"I never looked backward. I always wanted the tomorrow, no matter how I was," she said laughing. She laughed a lot. That was more advice she gave that day.
"Be happy. Try to be happy," she said warmly. "Just invite one of your kids over and they will tell you a joke and you will laugh and you will feel good."
I scrolled through old recordings I had saved. It brought back memories and emotion listening to voices from yesteryear.
Messages my dad left on our answering machine were among the cherished recordings.
"It's 8:35 - just calling to say hello. Helloo. OK goodbye," my dad said in one message in his good-natured voice causing an instant pang in my heart of missing him.
"Hi there. It's 25 after 10 on Saturday morning," he said in another message. "Nothing happening. I was just checking to see if you were up yet."
Talking to my uncle Mike at a family gathering this summer reminded me so much of my dad. It was comforting to talk to him and laugh with him and hear my dad's voice in his.
They were close and used to talk nearly everyday. It's significant in life to have a check-in person and a voice of comfort.
Another message was from my cousin Keith, who passed away at 39, telling me how much he loved me and how he loved the sound of my voice. It was a message he left only days before he passed away seven years ago.
My friend Jack, the newspaper historian and self-proclaimed curmudgeon, who became like a grandpa to me, was another voice from the past that I have preserved.
I am thankful I have these recordings as it was before we had as many ways as we do today to capture the voices and stories from our loved ones about the days gone by.
"We forget otherwise," said my grandma about why it's important to share memories and stories. "You can tell different things that happened, and you think, when did that happen? You can't always remember. The time goes by so fast."
Those were her words before she shared additional heartfelt stories and I got to hear even more treasured memories of yesteryear, narrated by her loving voice.
