St. Louis County is the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and to Lake Superior. We are also the home to vast mineral wealth, including the Iron Range and much of the Duluth Complex. Also within our 7,000 square miles are millions of acres of woods used for both timber harvest and recreation.

The people and industries of St. Louis County proudly and responsibly make the most of the natural resources in our region. We write today to urge the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to oppose the withdrawal of lands and minerals in northeast Minnesota from future leasing and potential development.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments