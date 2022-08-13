St. Louis County is the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and to Lake Superior. We are also the home to vast mineral wealth, including the Iron Range and much of the Duluth Complex. Also within our 7,000 square miles are millions of acres of woods used for both timber harvest and recreation.
The people and industries of St. Louis County proudly and responsibly make the most of the natural resources in our region. We write today to urge the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to oppose the withdrawal of lands and minerals in northeast Minnesota from future leasing and potential development.
Just this week, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, to address climate, energy and the environment. Businesses will get incentives for manufacturing their steel, iron and other components in the U.S. The Iron Range of MN produces over 75% of America's steel and we have the resources to produce many of the other materials needed. To support our Buy American provisions, to keep U.S. workers on the job and to ensure that high environmental standards are followed when mining should be the goal of all our lawmakers and, in turn, our Administration. This withdrawal does not only affect the non-ferrous minerals, but it would also impede development of any minerals, including future iron reserves.
The Duluth Complex in northern Minnesota contains some of the largest undeveloped deposits of copper, nickel, and other precious metals. It's estimated that the Duluth Complex contains 95% of the nation's nickel, 35% of the copper, 88% of the cobalt and 75% of the platinum group metals that our nation needs for our future critical mineral independence.
The draft Environmental Assessment (EA) correctly recognizes the vast mineral wealth in the Duluth Complex as well as the 120+ year history of mineral development in Minnesota. Nonetheless, the EA does not analyze the likelihood of increasing U.S. dependence on foreign sources for the same strategic and critical minerals found within the Duluth Complex. This withdrawal will severely impede the ability of our nation to produce the critical minerals needed for the future.
The past few years have highlighted how fragile supply chains are to our economy and way of life. Executive Order 14017, America's Supply Chains, ordered a review of vulnerabilities in critical minerals and material supply chains. The resulting supply chain assessment found an over-reliance on foreign sources and adversarial nations for critical minerals and materials which posed national and economic security threats. The report also recommended the expansion of domestic mining, production, processing, and recycling to provide critical minerals. With the vast mineral wealth, high environmental standards, and excellent workforce, we are positioned to secure our needed raw materials and decrease our reliance on foreign countries which may not share our values or have labor and environmental regulations in place. The withdrawal is completely contradictory to the Executive Order findings and directives.
“Working Together, Serving People"
The draft EA does not meet the rigor of a full Environmental Impact Statement and permitting processes that are required by law for proposed mining projects under the National Environmental Policy Act. Each ore deposit is unique, and each mine plan is unique, the draft EA does not reflect the nuance in a specific project proposal. The draft EA also does not consider any of the science or data from the Twin Metals Minnesota mine proposal - which is the only proposed project in the withdrawal area - that took more than 10 years of hydro-geological and environmental studies, engineering, community engagement and design. In fact, the USFS's documents themselves recognize the lack of science behind them and readily document that they only use qualitative assessments, with significant speculation. The only way to properly determine whether mining can be done safely is by thoroughly examining the facts behind a specific mine plan, such as the one from Twin Metals that has been available for USFS and BLM to review since the company submitted it in 2019. The Rainy River Watershed is home to many operating mines, located in Canada. These operations provide proven history of the ability to safely operate within this watershed and near to protected wilderness areas. The draft EA completely disregards the process of reviewing proposed mining plans, based on the unique nature of the deposit and plan for development.
The draft EA and a potential 20-year mineral withdrawal also does not fully account for the negative socioeconomic impacts on northeastern Minnesota and the state as a whole. The University of Minnesota-Duluth published a report on the economic impact of ferrous and non-ferrous mining, this report would provide sound guidance on the projected employment and local benefit expected from the development of these reserves. The withdrawal will cause the state of Minnesota to lose thousands of potential jobs that would result from future mining projects and support industries and billions of dollars in future investment in northeast Minnesota.
In the proposed withdrawal area, there are approximately 147,600 acres of state-owned mineral rights, of which 51,800 acres are Minnesota Tax Forfeited minerals. Should these minerals be developed, the revenues from the Minnesota Tax Forfeit trust benefit the local schools, towns and counties. This proposed withdrawal of just the Federal minerals creates a checkerboard ownership pattern, negatively impacting all mineral owners within the withdrawal area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) has completed some high-level estimates on the state royalty benefit of over $1 billion dollars on just Permanent School Trust Fund in the Maturi deposit. St. Louis County, its communities and schools are poised to benefit immensely with the exploration and development of these world-class deposits. The draft EA did not adequately address the loss of this income.
The targeted federal lands are in an area of historic mining activity where mining is currently allowed and encouraged by federal and state law. The withdrawal would provide no additional environmental protections than those that currently exist under state and federal law. We urge the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Department of the Interior to reject this deficient and incomplete Environmental Assessment and the proposed mineral withdrawal due to its potential to have a devastating impact on the future well-being of Minnesota and our nation.
Sincerely,
Michael A. Jugovich
St. Louis County
Commissioner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.