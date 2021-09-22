‘Ugly’ to the Chicago Cubs

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Raymond Kuopus of Virginia.
He passed away this past weekend.
Mr. Kuopus served in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service Raymond.
Rest in peace.
---
Good
What a great story it was in the paper the other day about the Chisholm High School kicker Nathan Wangensteen and the 51-yard field goal he kicked recently.
It’s not very often you see high school players kicking field goals. Some extra points, yes but not those long field goals.
A 51 yard Field Goal? I think I know an NFL team that could use a kicker like that.
Keep it going Nathan.
---
Finally, the word came out on Tuesday night that the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract that goes through the 2025-26 season.
The 24-year-old led the Wild and National Hockey League rookies with 51 points in 55 games.
I am not a Wild fan but I sure hope Wild fans are happy that this deal got done. Kaprizov is a fun player to watch.
---
Bad
Okay Vikings fans, I have a question for you. Minnesota picked up 11 players in April’s draft.
In that tough loss to Arizona this past Sunday, not one of those 11 players played a single down on offense or defense. Who the heck did they draft, me?
I guess you can’t blame “Zim” for that one? He wasn’t the one drafting the players.
---
Ugly
So there I was on Tuesday night, looking for something to watch on TV. After watching Wheel of Fortune, I started to change channels and what do I find?
Yup, the Twins game and who are they playing? My Cubs.
I started to watch the game and tried to recognize some of the Cubs players. Okay, I did recognize three of the players and that was it.
No wonder they lost 9-5. I’m sure I’ll watch them again when they are on TV.
You got me on that one Twins fans.
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is the only team in the NFL to neither host nor play in the Super Bowl?”
I had fifteen readers know that it was the Cleveland Browns.
Give this one a try.
“What NHL coach came off the bench to play for his team in the Stanley Cup finals?”
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.