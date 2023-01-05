This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Valentine Bazzani of Fayal Township. He passed away recently.
Mr. Bazzani served in the U.S. Army for three years for the 82nd Airborne. Thank you for your service Valentine.
Rest in peace.
Good
How about Rock Ridge wrestler Damian Tapio taking seventh last weekend in North Dakota, wrestling in the 2022 Rumble on the Red, one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments in the nation.
The junior Tapio lost his first match but then came back and won four matches in a row in the consolation bracket. He eventually worked his way to the seventh place match where he beat Tucker Hass of Mora.
Great job Damian.
Bad
I have watched many years of all kinds of sporting events and saw a lot of nasty injuries, but watching the Buffalo and Cincinnati game and watching 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday night made me sick.
The Bills safety was resuscitated twice, after giving CPR for nine straight minutes. After Hamlin was taken by ambulance off the field the game was stopped and no decision has been made about playing it at a later date.
Hamlin’s uncle told CNN that Hamlin is still sedated but that he seems to be “trending upwards in a positive way.”
Great move by the NFL to postpone the game after that. Nobody needed to see any more of that.
I hope Hamlin gets better.
Ugly
So there I was on Sunday at noon, wondering what I could watch for an early NFL game.
Yup, there it was on Fox: The Bears vs. the Lions.
It sure was a great first quarter. Chicago raced out to a 10-7 lead.
That sure got Ugly in a hurry. Detroit outscored them 17-0 in the second quarter, 14-0 in the third quarter, and 3-0 in the fourth to make it a 41-10 final.
I guess it’s easy to see why the Bears are 3-13 this season.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What NHL team is currently winless in Canada so far this season?”
Twelve readers knew it was either my Blackhawks or the Philadelphia Flyers.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 2 which made Dave Hamalainen a winner. Your card is on the way Dave.
Give this one a try.
“When was the NHL founded?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
