HIBBING — With everything happening so fast, I forgot to do a preview on the Minnesota Twins starting their season.
The Twins will be eight games into their season by the time this runs, but so far, so good.
Minnesota’s offense hasn’t lost a beat since two seasons ago, and even last year in that abbreviated season.
Byron Buxton has matured as a player, and as long as he stays healthy, he should put up big numbers. His slugging percentage is 1.211 and his OPS, whatever that means, is 1.687
Josh Donaldson, that’s another story.
He’s always had calf problems, which kept him out for most of last year, then in his first game back, he pulled up lame after hitting a double in the first inning. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.
It turned out to be a slight hamstring strain, which put him on the shelf for 10 days.
When he’s in the lineup, opposing pitchers will have no room for error, especially with the way Nelson Cruz is playing.
Cruz is aging like a fine wine. It’s unbelievable what he does at the plate. He might be 40-years-old, but he still swings the bat like he’s in the prime of his life.
His slugging percentage is at .905, and his OPS is 1.340.
Miguel Sano isn’t off to the greatest start. He has 14 strikeouts already and one home run, but he has walked five times. He just needs to put more baseballs into play. No matter what, he’s still a force in that lineup.
Luis Arreaz is a hitting machine, at least right now, and the rest of the lineup is more than adequate.
The defense, with Andrelton Simmons at short and Jorge Polanco at second, should be better, and both Simmons and Polanco will add some offensive punch as well.
The catching duties with Mitch Garver and Ryan Jeffers should be solid, and with Max Kepler and Buxton in the outfield, those two spots are sewn up.
The only question mark will be in leftfield. Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Brent Rooker will be out there. Cave has proven he can play at this level. Garlik will be used against left-handed pitchers. Rooker, I believe, is on the injured list right now, but his numbers in spring training earned him a spot on the Major-League roster.
Everybody is waiting for Alex Kiriloff to make the jump, but he’ll play at the Twins AAA affiliate for now.
The pitching staff with Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda, Matt Shoemaker and JA Happ should be solid, and the bullpen looks better.
Baseball is a marathon and not a sprint, so some of these numbers will come back to normal, but enjoy it while you can.
At least there will be a 162-game schedule this season.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.