HIBBING — Let the ripping begin.
The Major League Baseball trading deadline passed on Friday, and the Minnesota Twins were busy.
First, they traded Nelson Cruz well before the deadline to Tampa for prospects Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, both right-handed pitchers.
Strotman and Ryan were in the rotation for Durham in AAA ball.
Strotman had a 3.39 ERA, with 62 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. He was Tampa’s 17th-rated prospect in the organization.
Ryan had a 3.63 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 57 innings and was ranked the No. 10 prospect in the Rays’ organization.
All of those numbers are against players who can’t make it into the Major Leagues, and probably never will.
My best guess is that neither Ryan or Strotman will ever see a day in the Major Leagues, and if they do, they won’t be around for long.
On deal day, Twins’ brass Derek Falvey and Thad Levine were busy again, trading away Jose Berrios to Toronto for shortstop Austin Martin, the No. 16 prospect in the MLB, and Simeon Woods Richardson, who is the No. 68 prospect in the MLB.
When they get to the Twins, they will be slotted into the Nos. 2 and 3 positions in the Twins’ organization.
Falvey and Levine then traded JA Happ to the St. Cardinals for reliever John Gant and Double A left-hander Evan Sisk.
I’m surprised the Twins got what they did for Happ. I would have figured he was worth a bucket of balls and two bats.
Here’s my take on the Berrios and Cruz deals. The Twins got ripped off.
Falvey and Levine should have at least picked up one quality major leaguer in each of the deals.
If these guys aren’t major-league ready already, then the deals amount to nothing.
A lot of minor leaguers never make it to the big leagues, and I have a feeling that these four players will fit that mold.
I’m not saying they shouldn’t have traded Cruz and Berrios, but get some quality in return, not prospects.
These prospects weren’t in the top 10 of Tampa’s organization.
This isn’t the National Football League or the National Basketball Association where draft picks can jump into the league. Major League Baseball is a lot like the National Hockey League.
Unless you’re Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, you’re not going straight to the professional team.
I’ve written about this too many times in the past, so I’m beginning to sound a lot like a broken record.
It boggles my mind that Falvey and Levine made deals that don’t make sense.
They wanted to be competitive in 2022, not rebuild. I’d hate to tell you, but you’re rebuilding.
If you want to change my mind, bring Strotman, Ryan and Woods Richardson up to the majors and let them pitch. Let’s see the return on your investment. If they are rated that high in their previous organizations, then they should be ready to go.
Then again, we’re talking about a team that scored 14 runs against the Detroit Tigers and lost the game 17-14. They’re only the fourth team in MLB history to hit seven home runs in one game and lose.
We’re also talking about a team that has Brent Rooker batting second even though he’s barely hitting over .200 this season, and Trevor Larnach batting fourth.
Once again, I predict Larnach and Rooker will only have a cup of coffee in the major leagues.
Minnesota will lose 100 games this season, and with a little-known starting staff on the horizon, the Twins will do so next year, too.
What has happened to the team that made the playoffs the last two seasons?
Is there any light at the end of the tunnel?
They’re not easy questions to answer, but at least they still have Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.
