A number of years back, Vietnam War veteran Tony Hanegmon said in a Mesabi Daily News “We Salute” feature: “I was willing to give my life for this country and I’d do it all over again. I was honored to serve. I have no regrets of being sent to Vietnam. The true heroes in my book are the 58,000 who lost their lives, and the POWs who were never found. It’s not about me but the guys who were never found. The war wasn’t a pretty time… War is hell, and you do what you have to do to survive. It’s a different time and a different place.”
Profound words, and it was an honor for me to read them at a Vietnam War Veterans Day obervance last weekend in Gilbert. Tony, from Balkan Township, had been drafted into the U.S. Army at 21. In 2016 he died in a Rochester hospital. Tony was 68. His duty in Vietnam -- door gunner on a chopper with the 191st Assault Helicopter Company. His brother Bill was in Vietnam at the same time, their time in-country overlapping by six months.
Tony would be proud that his brother Bill was at the observance in honor of all those, living and dead, who did their tour of duty in the jungles and rice paddies of Vietnam. As would Jimmy Toscano be proud of his sister, Mary Mickelson of Chisholm, for being at the observance to share the book she published of his heart-wrenching poetry that helped him survive Vietnam.
Jim served in Vietnam as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles.” His obituary read, “Arthur James (Jim Jr.) Toscano, like so many Vietnam veterans, succumbed to cancer on April 23, 2011, in Chisholm.” He was 64.
I share with you some of Jimmy Toscano’s poems. For me they bring a vivid picture of the horrors of the Vietnam War experienced by the 58,000 who died and all those who came home, proud to be veterans but sadly not welcomed as they should have been.
---
FIRST TIME
My loved ones back home are saying prayers.
His (enemy’s) family, of course, must be saying theirs.
He’s protecting his family, ready to fight.
Funny, so am I. Can two sides be right?
Who’s being told the lie?
But neither he nor I planned to die!
His job was exactly the same as mine:
Defeat your enemy, anyplace, every time.
Of course we wanted to also survive,
But can he and me both stay alive?
Day after night, night after day,
Without any sleep must be the way.
Stare death in the face,
But do not show fear.
Just in case,
Drink lots of beer.
Remember your buddies, who all must
Look at each other full of trust.
Short-timer or cherry, we’ll make it here.
Just stay alive for one g------ year.
If need be, we’ll kill him. We’ll blow his a-- away.
And it won’t even be a sin, Or so they say.
He’ll do it to you and not hesitate.
Whose prayers will be answered? I’ll just have to wait.
Then the big day came, As I knew it would.
This was not some game. Lord, this didn’t feel good.
Some mother’s son lies still by my doing.
God—what have I done? Are you cheering or booing?
His feet were bare. His “pajamas” were shiny and black.
His face had no hair. See that big hole in his back?
His skin was so dark, Even darker than mine.
Look at that scar on his leg. Was he luckier one previous time?
Yet we were the same, that gook and me.
I was filled with fear and pain ’cause I could see
That his God deserted him. But, funny thing,
My God was gone also. Now who shall I bring
With me in the rest of the war?
Who’ll help me if I must kill once more?
“Outstanding, soldier!” the top kick said.
“The only good gook is one who is dead.”
Deep hatred took hold, Replacing the fear.
His head felt so cold As we cut off his ear.
So you’re the goddamn enemy, I thought with disgust.
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.
No God, no family, no friend, and no foe
Went with me from then on, for I only know
That war was a sickness giving medals for gore.
I quietly wished there would be no more.
After lots of beer and lots of wine,
Only then do I begin to feel fine.
Hey, buddy, if you will give me a dime.
I’ll tell you about that very first time!
---
COME HOME
Baseball, football, or hockey playoffs,
Lockouts, strikes, or industry layoffs
Land men on the moon for all to see,
Or shoot students at Kent State University.
The freedom to pursue your life’s goal
Tycoon or pauper or mining of coal.
Happiness, liberty, a life free of fear,
Wine, whiskey, or a six-pack of beer
Your country needs you, Jim, to defend
Her flag, her heritage to the end.
Answer her call—yes, I did indeed.
I knew that Old Glory had a need
To overcome threats to her survival,
To protect her love of the Bible.
Canada was a haven for some.
I answered Old Glory with my gun.
I stepped across the line of induction.
I knew I could handle death and destruction.
Then my world began falling apart,
For country or flag I wanted no part,
The pain and suffering by my own hand!
Only the meek should inherit this land.
Keep your ballgames, your strikes and religion.
Give me only a homing pigeon.
I want to go back to my friends and family.
I only want to return to being me!
