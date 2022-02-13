As my father’s birthday approaches on February 15, I realize the I have lived a decade longer than he did. Tom Lampsa died at just 64. Next year, 2023, will mark 50 years he has been gone. After all this time I still think of him often.
Just the other evening I remembered his ritual at the end of a meal. He’d take a slice of my mother’s homemade bread, butter it, then pour gravy over it, and that would be his dessert. His daughter then would follow his lead. And I was remembering how he loved chocolate pudding, so when he and my mother would be piling lumber or chopping wood, I’d be making chocolate pudding, not from a box, but homemade.
So with his upcoming birthday, I share with you a column I wrote some years back.
“I have no letters to reread from my father, no cards to look at. Thomas William Lampsa was his name. He really had three given names, born Carlo Thomas William to Finnish immigrants Henry and Johanna Lampsa in South Range, Mich., on Feb. 15, 1909. After they lived for a time in Michigan, they moved to Goldfield, Nevada. My mother used to talk about how my father lost his brother John, when the young boy tried to save the mining superintendent’s son from drowning.
“Eventually the Lampsa family, with brothers Lauri and Tom and sister Ethel, settled in Minnesota, in the rural farming community of Wolf outside Eveleth. My father lost his mother when he was young, and my grandfather later married his second wife, Sophie Park of Oregon, who had lost her husband and had two sons Art and Leonard. As I wrote this, the realization came to me that my grandfather had been an adventurer — and it was a trait that would be with my father.
“My father, always Pop, married my mother in the early 1930s, and chose to make his living mostly by logging. They first lived in Kinross outside Mountain Iron with their firstborn, Tommy, and then in 1946 bought a place among the pines of Lakeland with the money he had made trapping mink. I remember him saying how he always wanted to be his own boss. He worked for a mining company for a short time, but didn’t care for it, and once he drove heavy equipment for a road construction company -- how I remember seeing him driving the packer over the new blacktop on Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert and how excited I was!
“He logged winter and summer and often cut trees on the rifle range outside Biwabik, and he could estimate how many cords of wood just by looking. In the summer he’d fell poplars and when the time was right, we would peel the bark from the logs. All these years later, I can remember the fragrance, and how slippery the logs were as I stood on them to get a good grip in the bark. We had a light green Chevy with a sloped back, and when lunchtime came for him and my mother, he would turn on the car radio and listen to Bobby Vinton on the radio singing ‘Roses are Red.’
“When my father wasn’t logging, he was fishing brook trout at some secret stream with his pal Gunnar Eklund, or walleyes off the dike at Whiteface. Or trapping beaver and mink — he once had the school bus drop me off where he was trapping, and I got to go with him to check the traps. Or hunting partridge, as I drove the car down a woods road and he kept an eye out for the birds. Every November he and his brother-in-law Bill Richart would hunt deer, a ritual that continued many years, and when my father died in 1973, I placed in the casket the deer tags that wouldn’t be used.
“When the mood struck, my father would put on his dress hat and head to town, to visit his friend Frank Steblay at his bar in Biwabik. Pop liked his G & W whiskey and chose to take it straight, no mix, and it wasn’t always his friend. He had smoked cigarettes since childhood -- Camels, no filter, or he’d roll his own with Zig-Zag papers. He would send me to the Bass Lake Store with a note from Mom and 25 cents to pick up a pack of store-bought smokes.
“He was a very intelligent man and could figure out a problem by sleeping on it. He was a mathematics whiz, and he was musically talented, playing the violin and the harmonica. He liked the Argosy magazine, and when his arms got too short to hold the magazine far enough away for him to see, he would have me read for him. Pop wanted my brother Larry and me to be educated, as did my mother did, and it was just a given that we’d go on to college.
“As the years pass, I still miss him. I wish we had talked more, but then, that wasn’t the way he was.”
I love you, Pop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.