As my toddler stood in her Hello Kitty robe, a diaper, my winter boots, and daddy’s baseball hat, which she decided to try on and was on a little crooked, while holding her sippy cup when the doorbell rang, I laughed to myself and thought, “Are you Serious Clark?” a notable line cousin Eddie says to Clark during National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
I couldn’t help but think how there were similarities between her look and what cousin Eddy wears while outside in the snow with a pump in one hand and a drink in other, when the family is inside gathering around the dinner table.
It also made me think that often toddlers are like characters right out of our favorite Christmas movies with enduring quirky qualities like Cousin Eddie, walking to the beat of their own drums like a season favorite, Elf, or wide-eyed with wonder and seeing the good in the world, like Cindy-Lou Who from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas. And although we would never want to compare them to the Grinch, himself, just like he steals the presents and the tree in the night, toddlers do steal our hearts with their personalities.
Take Elf. His over-the-top enthusiasm about Christmas and Santa is pretty much how toddlers are about everything! Jumping up and down with excitement, yelling out when something makes them happy, singing as loudly as they can, and doing it no matter where they are.
“I am in a store, and I am singing,” croons an excited Elf in the movie, before being told by the manager who organizes the Christmas area of the store, that there’s no singing in the North Pole. “Yes, there is,” responds Elf, as would a toddler, with an eager and knowing smile.
While pushing my toddler in a cart or her stroller, she loves singing loudly in the store. Instead of trying to go against the current, I will sing with her. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” says Elf.
Toddlers, like the character Elf, put things in their mouth that they shouldn’t, like gum off the street or an old cracker that fell on the corner of the floor, shove cookies in a DVD player or the remote and toys in your work bag that you later find after a massive unsuccessful search for the remote, and eat cotton balls like they are marshmallows or put every single yogurt bite from the pack in their mouth, much to your dismay and fear of them choking.
They believe that all can be solved with a hug, and if someone is cranky, they may just be an angry elf. They have four food groups, similar to the Elf's of candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup, except it may be milk, popsicles, fruit snacks, and chips – even though you try diligently to get them to eat fruits, vegetables, and protein that doesn’t include the dog’s treats.
Kevin who gets left home alone while his family goes on vacation during the holidays in Home Alone has tricks up his sleeve for the burglars trying to get in. Toddlers do it without trying, leaving behind a trail of snacks, toys, and Legos as they run through the house demonstrating their zeal for life. Their left-behind toys become little traps for parents and become acceptable swear-able moments when family members accidently step on them.
They want to do what the adults do, like when Kevin puts shaving cream on his face, only to find out that it burns. They spit out their toddler toothpaste or food that they do not like with a scrunched face. They toss their vegetables on the floor after determining that they would much rather have a popsicle like they had at auntie and uncle’s house, and so they continually ask you nonstop for one, no matter what other choices they are given and how much you plead with them.
They jump on the bed, run around the house screaming, and hope that you will leave the toddler-proof locks off so they can get into your stuff, similar to Kevin when he first finds out he is free without any adult supervision. Toddlers can be sneaky, and they are fast too. They will even get into things like the corn starch, which ends up everywhere, while you are within viewing distance only steps away, but maybe your attention is temporarily turned to cooking.
Toddlers can be like Cindy-Lou from Whoville with their messy and out there who cares hair. Cindy-Lou seems unaffected by the shenanigans the Grinch is pulling as she looks at the world through a happy, smiley lens, much like a toddler. We bundle them up like the kid on the Christmas Story and hope they will not stick their tongue on a frozen pole while playing outside. They can barely walk in their oversized winter clothes, but parents and caregivers just want them to stay warm. And eventually we give in on their continued request, like Ralphie’s request for a Red Ryder BB gun, for that popsicle, even though we know they should have the pees on their plate. In all reality, they really are our Miracle’s on 34th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.