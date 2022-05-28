Remember when we were kids and we would stand in a group waiting to be chosen for a team.
There would be two team captains of opposite teams and they would take turns picking the members of their team. You would wait anxiously hoping to be picked next.
One by one people would be chosen until it would be down to just a few kids remaining. Someone always got chosen last.
Maybe it was a child that spent his time reading books or creating videos vs. practicing sports skills or an introvert who was too shy to communicate in groups and often got left out in those settings.
I think we have all felt that in life at some time in some capacity. Yet, I cannot fully imagine how the child felt. Maybe he didn't take it to heart. Hopefully he knew his worth. He is worth it. You are worth it.
There's more than being good at sports. He was kind. He was a good human. He was compassionate and empathic. He was funny. You know the important stuff.
To that kid who was chosen last, as school winds down and you go into the summer: choose yourself. It's sound advice that a dear friend once gave that can be used for all ages and situations.
Find the good that you are and excel at that. Practice at the areas you want to exceed at and become all that you can be. Continue to shine at being a good person. Take time to enjoy what you love, whether it is reading books or taking a hike. Be the best version of yourself. Find your dream and chase it. You can be anything you want to be with hard work and a lot of heart and passion.
Don't let anyone else define your worth. Don't get down on yourself if you don't get chosen first. Don't feel bad if you are standing in a group and you are overlooked. You are seen. You matter. You are worth it.
