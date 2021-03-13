Joanie likes to try out new recipes, and grow rhubarb and cucumbers and zucchini to give away to friends. She likes to dance a polka and play pull tabs. She likes to attend Mass, and ride on the big Army truck in the Gilbert parade, and work in the VFW kitchen at hamburger and spaghetti feeds.
Yes, Joanne Pelzer enjoys being busy and interacting with family and friends, for she is a true people person. So we auxiliary sisters gave our friend Joanie a surprise pandemic party in honor of her 90th birthday March 6, 2021. Only the party couldn't be the kind of social event we used to have. Back when things were "normal," when we had finished serving spaghetti to the patrons, we auxiliary ladies would gather around tables for an old-fashioned gabfest. Joanie had the official duty of asking who wanted to chip in for pulltabs. The laughs were plenty, and even if the house won more often than the ladies, a good time would be had by all. Those days seem so long ago now, as we have lived in the COVID world a year already.
We planned a drive-by birthday event, arriving at her house on Ely Lake Drive with a fanfare of car horns. There on her porch stood "Joanie the P" waving to us like a homecoming queen. Oh, about the nickname — she became "Joanie the P" some years back, and me, "Linda the T." It's been standard greeting fare for us ever since.
She and I share a common bond — Joanne Hoffman was born in St. Cloud and I lived there back in the '70s and early '80s, about the time Joanie and her late husband Herman "Hermie" Pelzer and their children Jeff, Cindy and Linda left central Minnesota for an adventure to the Iron Range. Joanie and Hermie had owned and operated a liquor and entertainment establishment between St. Cloud and Little Falls, and they did the same in Gilbert — Hermie's Bar, a lively, hopping place in the early '70s, a boom time for the mines.
Joanie was our auxiliary president for several years, and has worked in the kitchen for a long time — her specialties are her potato salad and coleslaw, a hit at every funeral lunch. She loves to bake, and often brings treats for coffee — you know she's a seasoned baker by the well-worn pan she uses.
But what "Joanie the P" serves up best is her boundless energy and enthusiasm for life. Back when our honor guard would take part in the area parades, Joanie would be right there. She and I and a few others didn't march any longer, so we would ride on the big 5-ton Army truck. And there'd be Joanie greeting the crowds with her homecoming queen wave — even as she drove a golf cart in the Eshquaguma parade.
Fun days all — and it's my guess there are more to come. Because "Joanie the P" at 90 has a lot more energy and enthusiasm to give.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.