It was all fun and games this week in a at least one corner of the Internet as an apology video (of sorts) posted online by the staff of a McDonald’s from parts unknown went viral based on the punchline, “no one wants to work anymore.”
The video, posted on China’s favorite social media site, TikTok – known more for its clips of teenagers shaking their tail feathers than for its social messages – was a big hit with those who eat at the fast-food chain and have noticed the service in some spots hasn’t been that fast as of late.
The reason for that – and the apology video, at least according to the restaurant worker who made it – is a lack of staff. TikTok user Brittany Logan posted a clip of the ad, placed next to the horn of her drive-thru service. In it, McDonald’s apologizes to its customers for not having enough workers. “We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff who did show up. Nobody wants to work anymore,” reads the controversial sign.
By mid-week there had been nearly 1.1 million views and the post accumulated almost 74,000 likes.
How many of those views and/or likes came from potential employees happy to sit on their duffs isn’t known but suffice it to say the theme of the video hit home with a lot of people.
The clip had more than 960 comments, several of which pointed out that the shortage of workers has become a common problem in "every restaurant" in the United States.
According to local media hungry for some tasty non-offensive content, many restaurants are struggling to hire staff now that businesses and activities are being reactivated following pandemic-related restrictions.
“The number of customers arriving has already returned to pre-COVID numbers, so people are coming back, but we don't have all the staff we need to do the job to serve them,” a Tampa, Florida business owner told one station.
The owner of a store in Memphis, Tennessee, said she had to close her business until she found people willing to work.
"They are taking advantage of the stimulus money (given by the government), the tax credits, (the checks for) prolonged unemployment and they prefer to accept those benefits instead of going back to work," the restaurant owner said.
Well, no kidding.
We’ve already talked about the pleasing idea of getting something for nothing and the temptation that comes with that sort of lifestyle. It’s no surprise many are taking advantage of the handouts from sweet Uncle Joe and Aunty Kamala.
But at the same time, maybe the TikTok crowd should take a look at the horizon and see the tsunami of reality headed their way very soon. A few bucks in unemployment and a paltry $1,400 stimmy check from the U.S. Government ATM isn’t going to last long in the face of the inflation heading our way.
Soon, the same people who spend their days on TikTok – and you and I as well – won’t even be able to afford McDonald’s.
A report this week by Papa Joe Biden’s favorite media outlet, CNN, warned “shoppers,” otherwise known as middle American taxpayer, that they had better start budgeting more for their groceries, because according to the latest consumer price index, prices are increasing — and they're likely to keep going up.
Well – again – no kidding.
The monthly consumer price index, released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a 0.6 percent increase in March, the largest one-month increase in nearly a decade.
Over the past year, prices have increased by 2.6 percent overall.
Since February, prices of fruits and vegetables have risen by nearly 2%, and the index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs has risen by 0.4%, according to the government figures.
The spike comes on the back of prices that had already risen during last year's pandemic stockpiling and supply chain disruptions and never went down.
Then there is the gas it takes to get to the store. The price per gallon has risen by 9.1% in the last month. Nearly half of the gain in monthly consumer prices in March was due to rising petrol prices.
According to government figures (which should be trusted completely) before the pandemic began, the national average for a pound of bacon in January 2020 was $4.72. By last month, the price had soared to $5.11, according to exclusive supermarket point of sale data from NielsenIQ. Ground beef is up to $5.26 a pound, from $5.02. Bread is up to $2.66 a loaf, from $2.44.
Jared Bernstein and Ernie Tedeschi, a couple of members of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers say there are three reasons for the rise in prices: The rate of increase looks faster when it rises from a lower level, while supply chains have been disrupted and demand for services has built up.
"We think the likeliest outlook over the next several months is for inflation to rise modestly ... and to fade back to a lower pace thereafter as actual inflation begins to run more in line with longer-run expectations," increasing from "historically low to more normal levels," they wrote.
They also warn that price increases could stoke food insecurity at a time when more than 9 million people are out of work. The pennies can add up, week by week, family by family.
Lucky for you, your government grandparents sent you a few thousand to get by.
Unlucky for you, the increase in gas prices alone will wipe that out quickly.
We are off to a great start to 2021 and building back better, one overpriced Big Mac at a time.
