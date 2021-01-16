Bill Hanna: A newspaperman to the very end
My first real face-to-face, editor to reporter interaction with Bill Hanna — outside of a cordial, by the books job interview two weeks prior — happened on my first day of work at the Mesabi Daily News.
It is a moment that has been on my mind ever since I heard my former boss was fighting cancer, and instantly jumped to the forefront of my memories when I heard he died Monday at the age of 70.
While I have a lot of professional memories of my time spent with my editor in his newsroom and a lot personal memories of my time spent with my friend Bill outside of work, the one that sticks out the most is that meeting because it really changed the course of my life and led me to where I am today.
It was June of 1996 when Hanna, known far and wide as the brash, no nonsense editor of what at the time was one of the most respected daily newspapers in the state (maybe even the Midwest), casually called me into a conference room and told me to take a seat.
It all seemed innocent enough as his pleasant demeanor and cordial invitation to a one-on-one parley didn’t seem out of the ordinary. But when he shut the door and marched with purpose to a seat at the other end of the long table that filled the room, I instantly knew I was in trouble.
He sat down, pointed his finger at me and sternly said: “This is a monologue, not a dialog.”
That’s how he started the speech.
His opening swirled around in my mind for a few moments after it left his lips. All at once I was fighting the urge to tell him to take his job and shove it while struggling to digest the words he peppered me with over the next several minutes — a dialog that consisted of statements like “you can’t do this,” and “you better not do that,” and “this is how it is,” and “this is a professional paper,” and so on and so forth.
It seemingly came out of nowhere and left me thoroughly confused but because he had set the tone of the meeting with this first sentence — the one where he said I couldn’t speak — there was no way I was going to ask a question.
His finishing move was handing me a piece of paper with a dozen story assignments on it for the week and told me I would be working the desk every night as well, taking all the phone calls after hours, writing all the obits and dealing with community announcements.
Then he got up and stormed out of the room.
Welcome to the job, kid.
About three weeks prior I was at the tail end of my first job out of college — reporter at The Daily Tribune in Hibbing. I hated that job and had called Bill to inquire about a position that had opened at the MDN.
He agreed to meet with me and scheduled an interview right away. I was excited about the prospect but nervous at the same time — this was THE Bill Hanna. His fiery editorials and epic battles with local city officials, politicians or anyone else who was newsworthy enough to make the front page were legendary and sold a lot of newspapers.
Known as a dedicated, old-style journalist, Bill bled ink and lived in his office seven days a week like the stereotypical editor in a Hollywood production. He expected the same from those around him. He had a reputation for being hard on certain employees and he could be intimidating to those who didn’t know him well.
When it came to being a newspaperman, he was tenacious, like a dog with a bone, when he found a subject that piqued his interest. His aggressive style didn’t sit well with some – mostly those who found themselves in his crosshairs.
At the same time, he savored the opportunities to write heart felt columns or features, particularly when it came to topics like his daughter Nikki, his life in journalism, and, of course, Minnesota sports.
At the end of the day few could deny Bill was a great writer and a great editor. Maybe one of the best the state of Minnesota has ever seen, respected far and wide by those who know what it takes to make a newspaper the heart of a community.
He was also extremely influential to a kid from Buhl (that’s me by the way) who would read his work daily as a teenager but never imagined that one day he would work side by side with the man and eventually get his seal of approval.
When I started college, I had no intentions of being a journalist and only took one course on the subject. But when I signed on to be a reporter at the college newspaper (just to make a few bucks) and sunk my teeth into my first story I knew I had found my calling.
I eventually became the news editor and with that position came a weekly opinion column. I immediately channeled my inner Bill Hanna — going straight after the people and topics I felt deserved my attention, ruffling more than a few feathers along the way. At one point I went head-to-head for weeks with one of my history professors over a controversial subject just as I had seen Bill do with a certain former Virginia City Administrator a few years earlier.
I wanted to be like him.
So to a 24-year-old Iron Range kid just out of college with no formal journalism education, the thought of working as a reporter for the Mesabi Daily News and Hanna was pretty exciting.
Getting verbally pounded by the guy on day one was not the way I wanted to start things off and it stung.
When I left the meeting, I thought about walking out the door and never coming back. I was young with no real financial obligations and the world in front of me, so it was an option. But instead of shriveling up in a corner and crying or calling it quits because my boss let me have it, I took it as a challenge and an opportunity to show the man that not only could I do the job — I could do it as well as anyone in his newsroom — if not better — and I deserved a spot at the award-winning Mesabi Daily News.
At the end of the week, with all my stories done by noon on Friday, I walked into Bill’s office and casually asked if there was anything else he wanted me to do. He looked at me, shook his head slightly, and laughed. “No, that’s enough. If you’re done you don’t have to stick around.”
Later that night I ran into Bill at a local watering hole and cautiously approached his table. He and his son were having some beers and I joined in. After one too many he finally let me in on the secret behind his “monologue” from earlier in the week.
On my last day of work in Hibbing I wrote a pretty immature bridge-burning column where I subtly called out management. It got by my lazy editor there (proving my point) and made the Sunday paper.
When the publisher in Hibbing read the column with her morning coffee the proverbial poo hit the fan. Both papers were owned by the same company and so the phone calls started with demands for my termination and threats that I’d never work in Hibbing again.
The publisher in Virginia got a little nervous, figuring I might be a problem, but Bill would have none of it and told him he’d take care of it and whip me into shape. My tongue lashing and dozen story assignment trial by fire was what he came up with.
We laughed about it that night — both of us knowing that what I wrote in that column was closer to fact than fiction — and it was in that bonding moment that I realized that Bill wasn’t really punishing me or flexing his editorial muscle just to flex it. He knew I had the potential to be a good writer — an award-winning writer in his top of the class award-winning newsroom — and he was going to get that out of me no matter what it took.
I just needed to grow up and become a professional. Bill knew it. I didn’t.
By doing the extra work well that week without whining or complaining or walking away I not only grew as a reporter and person, but I also gained Bill’s respect — which was a big deal to a young writer looking to make his mark in the business.
And eventually I learned that underneath all that gruff old-school editor attitude was a soft-spoken guy, who was loyal to those who were loyal to him, loved to laugh and enjoyed having a beer or two or three with friends – which is what we quickly became.
My love and passion for journalism and being a part of the media has ebbed and flowed over the years since I started working at the now Mesabi Tribune. I quit the job twice because the business had changed, leaving me frustrated and burnt out. In those moments I could see Bill felt the same. It wasn’t about the writing anymore as new owners came and went and priorities shifted from telling good stories to how many hits we could get on the Internet.
He understood, I think. But that didn’t make it any easier for me to walk into his office and hand him my letters of resignation. The second time especially, as I felt like he took it personally for some reason. I think we drifted apart a bit after that one, but the friendship bond was never really broken.
Ironically, I returned to the fold a few years back to try and help out the paper when Bill had a massive heart attack that changed the course of his life. I didn’t think I could fill his shoes, of course, but I agreed to come back in part because what made the Mesabi Daily News a great paper for many years was Bill Hanna and the stories he told and the passion he had for the product.
I figured if I could keep that spirit alive, just a little bit, I would be paying him back for all he had done for me. Since then, every time I’ve written something for print, I’ve thought about the lessons he offered along the way and used them to guide me. And every once-in-a-while he’d send me an email complimenting one of my columns. Getting that seal of approval from Bill after all these years still meant a lot to me.
One of the last emails he sent included a reminder of a lesson he repeated many times during my career — keep writing from the heart because the readers know the difference.
Rest in peace knowing I will, Bill Hanna — a newspaperman to the very end.
