HIBBING — All season long, all I’ve heard on Bally Sports North is what a special season the Minnesota Wild are having.
To be honest, it’s become nauseating.
A special season means a team has won the Stanley Cup playoffs, not the fact that they’ve won 40-something games during the regular season.
That means nothing except it gets a team into the playoffs, which is what we’d expect from the Wild in the first place. After all, we are the State of Hockey. The Wild should be in the playoffs every year.
But it’s these 16 wins a team needs beginning in April or May that make a season special, and I’m here to say that the Wild will be one-and-done when the playoffs begin.
My reasons?
No. 1, the Wild special teams are awful. The penalty kill is atrocious at 75.5 percent. That number should be between 85- and 90-percent. Teams seem to have their way with Minnesota when it’s a man short.
The reason for that? The Wild have no discipline. If you have a poor PK, don’t take penalties, especially foolish ones, like high sticking, tripping and hooking. You should never be called for too-many-men-on-the-ice penalties.
Keep your sticks on the ice, move your feet and know when it’s time to change lines.
That’s the easy way to avoid those infractions.
The power play isn’t good either at 20.3 percent. It has to be up at the 25-percent range or better.
Part of the problem is the Wild don’t shoot the puck. They want to make too many pretty passes instead of firing pucks on net, then getting rebounds and tap-ins.
Maybe I’m making it sound easier than it is, but it’s not rocket science. You don’t score on the 100-percent of the shots you don’t take.
My last reason — Minnesota will face either Nashville or St. Louis in the postseason, and those two teams dominate us.
The Wild won’t beat either of them in a seven-game series.
The only saving grace has been Kiril Kaprisov. It’s nice to have a player like that on the team.
So to Bally Sports North. Quit with the special season thing until the Wild are hoisting the Stanley Cup in their hands.
———
The real reason for doing this column was to preview the Minnesota Twins, and I’ll be as brief as I can.
I’ve liked all of the off-season moves Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have done to make this team better.
Pitching-wise, could we use a proven No. 1 starter? Sure, but we’ll see how Chris Archer and Chris Paddack do.
I thought Joe Ryan did a decent job Friday, and hopefully Sonny Gray and Bailey Ober can be relied upon for solid starts.
Did you see Jhoan Duran pitch? It was his Major League debut, but it didn’t look like it.
Yes, he gave up two singles right away, but I’d rather see a pitcher give up a hit rather than a walk. After that, Duran hit 100-miles-per-hour two or three times, striking out three to get out of a jam.
He could be the Twins’ closer. The rest of the bullpen did their jobs, too.
Offensively, the Twins should be solid except for Byron Buxton doing his best Miguel Sano impersonation by striking out twice with runners in scoring position. I know Buxton will come through more times than not, like he did on Saturday, but that was disappointing Friday.
He needed to be better in those at bats. At least put the ball in play.
The defense is going to be exceptional with Ryan Jeffers, Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco and Buxton up the middle. They will save the Twins’ pitchers a lot of runs.
So what’s my prediction for wins? My over/under is 84.5.
