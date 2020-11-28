The USA Today had a splashy headline this past week that read: “After a summer of racial reckoning, is America ready to learn the truth about Thanksgiving?”
The truth is the truth about Thanksgiving should be the least of our worries at this moment and probably resides at the bottom of the list of concerns for many millions of Americans, who, heading into a time of year when gathering with family is a priority but because of a world-wide pandemic, are living in fear of killing grandma and grandpa if they do so.
The editors at USA Today, who could have come up with so many more worthy, perhaps feel good features, instead of beating the “what you were taught in grade school about Thanksgiving is a lie,” don’t seem interested in stories that promote healing or happy endings.
What seems to matter more is continuing to drive a wedge between us through distraction, disorientation and labels when we desperately need to come together as one nation.
But it’s November, so that means time to chip away at Thanksgiving stories and paint the ugliest picture of America possible.
Over the years I haven’t given much thought to Pilgrims or Plymouth Rock or whatever other details my elementary teachers gave me about a dinner that supposedly took place in the early 1600’s.
It’s certainly not what my family members celebrate every November. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that very few people who partake in the tradition – regardless of ethnic background - spend any meaningful time thinking about the details of what may or may not have occurred four centuries ago.
Despite that, some still believe it is necessary to dissect the holiday, pick at the scabs of history and point out the flaws of hanging on to a potentially false history. This despite the fact that no one alive today was actually there or knows with 100 percent certainty what took place.
According to the story in the USA Today, however, nothing you were told about the first Thanksgiving – which apparently should never be referred to as the first Thanksgiving again – is true.
It’s all bunk.
No pilgrims stepped off the Mayflower onto an actual rock in 1620 or broke bread with the native Wampanoag to celebrate a successful harvest or made a toast to their future endeavors.
In fact, according to the story, there was a “small feast” but the Wampanoag were not invited, they just showed up. Further, “their role in helping the Pilgrims survive by sharing resources and wisdom went unacknowledged that day,” according to accounts of the toasts given that day by Pilgrim leaders.
Does knowing those details make any difference today? Probably not. That was 400 years. Life was different then. No one alive today lives an existence even remotely similar to the short lives of Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. It’s unfair to judge the inhabitants of this planet today based on what happened then but that’s what happens every time someone feels to the need to tear into the Thanksgiving narrative.
We can learn from what we know about that time. It’s important to understand history and how people interacted over time can have an effect on the relationships we have today. We should always strive to be better and learn from what has come before us.
And we have. In America, we don’t behead people anymore. We don’t burn people at the stake. And we don’t put heads on pikes to send a message.
They did a lot of that back in the late 16th and early 17th centuries.
It was a crazy time from our current perspective.
Ironically, the world is pretty crazy today too. One can only imagine how future generations will look back on 2020 and interpret how we acted – staring at tiny screens and watching people doing odd dances for no reason while simultaneously arguing with friends and neighbors while our cities burn.
Imagine how history will remember a government and its leaders that sat by while millions of homeless men, women and children are ignored and left to fend for themselves on the streets of a country where billionaire businessmen who hoarded wealth by selling Chinese made junk from to a complicit citizenry that buys $150 shoes knowing full-well they are sometimes made in sweatshops.
The examples are endless, and something tells me we will all be judged pretty harshly.
In the end, the truth about Thanksgiving should be this: It’s a time to give thanks.
The focus should be on family and friends and neighbors and not the mumbo jumbo in the history books. It should be about living life in the moment and spending time with loved ones sharing stories and laughs while taking time to consider the less fortunate, and maybe even find a way to make a positive difference in their lives.
And maybe this year more than any before it should be about giving thanks for all that we have and all that we have had while offering up a toast for a brighter tomorrow.
