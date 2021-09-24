A cooler full of snacks with a note taped to the side of it with black electrical tape. Handwritten on the note are the words, “Drive safe. I love you guys,” along with the contents of the cooler, which include grapes, apples, oranges - all cut up for a toddler, and other snacks and drinks.
The cooler was on the passenger seat of my vehicle early in the morning on a day my daughter and had a long travel day in front of us. My keys, phone, and gum were set by the door.
This made my day so much better and easier and touched my heart more than I can explain. It was my husband’s way of taking care of us and showing he loves us. He is always helping others and gives his time and energy - these are such valuable things to give.
—
It was raining out and I had my daughter with when she was only a couple months old to meet a friend. We got out of the vehicle and I struggled to lift the car seat with my daughter in it as I was still healing. Before I knew it, I was greeted by my friend who was opening the door for us and holding an umbrella so we didn’t get wet, all while she stood in the rain.
I may not have realized it at the time, but I now know that she is always doing things like this for me, like grabbing lunch when I am too busy to take the time myself or carrying the heavy items when I was pregnant - all as a way to take care of me.
She was a caregiver at a young age and gives to others she cares about in the same way. I sometimes worry she isn’t taking good enough care of herself.
—
My dad used to make ham soup and call us kids as adults and say that our vehicles must be due for an oil change. He would tell me to bring over my vehicle and he would change the oil, and we would have a family dinner. It was his way to spend quality time with us and let us know he was there for us.
Oh how I miss hearing his cheery voice and seeing his smiling face. I remember shortly after he passed away I brought my vehicle to Valvoline to have the oil change and I got emotional. It represented so much loss - it was never about the oil change. I hope my dad realized I would have came over to visit without needing anything in return as time with family means so much to me.
—
My mom encourages me all the time with kind words. She makes me feel better when I am feeling down. She says such good things about me and it makes me feel like I matter. She makes sure I don’t let anyone tell me any different.
She doesn’t judge me or criticize me. She is truly my biggest fan. I am so appreciative for having that voice sharing positivity and encouraging me to make my dreams come true. As she is busy giving these positive affirmations to others, she may not know how wonderful she is as a person. I don’t know that she hears that enough. She loves our family unconditionally. Her genuine warmth is such a gift.
—
My dog had to have emergency surgery recently. It cost more money than an average rainy day fund. But, we were going to lose her if we didn’t have the surgery done.
My sister, who is like the Snow White for animals, knows better than anyone what that heartache is like to lose an animal you love. They are our family and make our lives better. They are loyal and loving and just want to be around us no matter what. My sister sent me some money unexpectedly. It was her way to show she cared and understood, and trying to help.
—
All of these moments make me think about the ways people give and express love. My friend calls these our “love languages. There’s a site online where you can find out how you give and like to receive love.
According to 5lovelanguages.com, there are five love languages including “words of affirmation,” physical touch,” “acts of service,” “receiving gifts,” and “quality of time.”
Sometimes it’s a combination of these that we use and want from others. And sometimes we are waiting for someone to express love in the way we hope to receive it.
For me, I am thankful for the many different ways that people show they care. I often don’t know how to show appreciation when people show and give in the ways that they do. It just means a lot to experience the kindness and compassion of people.
Sometimes it isn’t a always big gesture, it may seem small - and could even go unnoticed. It could be as simple as a “thinking of you text” or a “thank you for being there” or even a shake of the hand greeting.
The small things really can be big things especially when people are trying to express how much you mean to them.
