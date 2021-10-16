According to the CDC, mental health-related visits to the emergency department increased 24 percent for children ages 5-11 and 31 percent for ages 12-17 starting in April 2020 through at least October of that year.
In 2021, pediatricians also started raising the alarm about an increase in the prevalence of childhood obesity. A study published in Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, found that obesity had increased 2 percent in the last six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
The study also found that racial disparities around childhood obesity had worsened.
What’s the common theme here? Pandemic lockdowns.
The information comes from a recently released report called “ “Back on the Field: A study of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on youth sports,” which is based on original research and analysis designed by TeamSnap (one of the most popular youth sports communication apps available today) in partnership with The Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, and conducted by Dr. Travis E. Dorsch, Utah State University, Families in Sport Lab; Dr. Jordan A. Blazo, Louisiana Tech University, Department of Kinesiology; and Mr. Daniel J. M. Fleming, Utah State University, Families in Sport Lab.
As a coach and a parent, I found the information contained within the report added support to my personal feelings that the lockdowns we faced at the height of COVID last year not only set our children back in the classroom, but also had a negative effect on them physically and mentally.
Youth sports is not always about being the best player or athlete or wins. For some student athletes it is their one and only social outlet or safe place. For others it might be the one place they find acceptance and a sense of belonging. For others, it might be the one thing that keeps them engaged in the overall learning process.
To lose a year of sport, for some youth, has been devastating. Ask any youth coach and they will tell you about at least one, if not more, kids that walked away from sport after the lockdowns.
For those that were already living on the edge, it was the final push.
---
While the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this generation of young people remains to be seen, the social isolation of 2020-2021 clearly had a profound impact, according to researchers.
This particular survey was conducted online within the United States and Canada from April 13 through May 3, 2021, among 2,097 parents, adults ages 18 and older. Respondents included parents from 49 U.S. states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as from 9 of the 13 Canadian provinces.
As reported by the respondents, race and ethnicity roughly align to the demographics of the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 64 percent of respondents described their communities as suburban, 22 percent said urban, and 14 percent reported rural.
The median household income fell in the $100,000-$149,999 range, which is higher than the national average for both the U.S. and Canada.
According to the report:
• The study results demonstrated significant findings about the connection between youth sports and mental health, with 9 in 10 parents (89 percent) citing mental health as a top reason their children participate in youth sports, and the majority of parents (52 percent) reporting that their children’s mental health and physical fitness decreased during the pandemic.
• Fun, mental health, and physical fitness are parents’ top three goals for youth sports: Parents say the most important outcome of playing sports is having fun (95 percent of respondents), followed closely by supporting mental health (89 percent), and enhancing physical fitness (88 percent). However, parents indicated that their children’s achievement of these goals during the pandemic was significantly lower, with only about half of parents saying their children did very well in terms of having fun (54 percent), supporting mental health (52 percent), and enhancing physical fitness (52 percent).
• Mental health and physical fitness declined among young people: More than half of parent respondents reported that their children’s mental health (52 percent) and physical fitness (53 percent) decreased during the pandemic, and nearly half of parents said their children’s emotional control (48 percent) and social wellbeing (45 percent) decreased.
• Social distancing and lockdowns increased children’s screen time: The pandemic had significant effects on the activities children were involved in. Over 60 percent of parents reported a decrease in participation in the following activities: organized sports, free play at school, and free play with friends. Meanwhile, their screen time increased dramatically. In fact, 8 in 10 parents (82 percent) said that their children’s screen time increased or greatly increased during the pandemic.
• While 84 percent of parents said that their kids still played some sports during the pandemic, parents reported low rates of their children achieving the sports-related goals of supporting mental health and physical fitness. Just over half of parents said that their children did well in achieving those goals through sports during the pandemic. This indicates that parents were prioritizing sports for their kids throughout the pandemic, but sports didn’t have a chance to do their job, often because of local COVID restrictions.
• Researchers like Dr. Travis Dorsch of Utah State University’s Families in Sport Lab worry that parents and young people may have become disenchanted with sports during the pandemic, and that could cause young people to drop out of sports earlier than usual. Most kids start playing sports around the age of 5 or 6, and participation peaks around the age of 11 or 12. Early engagement in sports is important for skill development, but it also shapes young people’s attitudes about physical activity that carry into their adulthood.
