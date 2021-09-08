The return of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Leon George of Gilbert.
Leon passed away recently.
He graduated high school in 1971 and enlisted in the Navy and served 20 years until his retirement.
Leon was a huge Vikings and Twins fan. Or any other sports team he could place a bet on.
I would see him on almost every one of my trips to Gilbert.
The trips there will never be the same. Thank you for your service Leon.
Rest in peace.
---
Good
Well, after some time off, the weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly is back.
I missed doing the column, especially taking the heat about how bad my Cubs were playing or how my Bears just lost to the Lions.
Well, I can and will take the heat. Don’t sing it... Just bring it.
---
Just last week, I was lucky enough to cover a couple of high school sports. Boy, it felt good to be back at it.
First I covered Hibbing at Mesabi East volleyball. Mesabi East came away with a five-set win over a good Bluejacket squad.
It was great talking to both coaches after the match. The early season contest was good for both squads.
Both coaches were great to speak with. Also, it was great to see some Mesabi East fans that I had not seen in quite awhile.
---
Finally, covering some Mountain Iron-Buhl football got me back in the outdoor action.
The Rangers look to have another great season with the squad they put on the field. They got off to a great start with the big win over Hill City.
Get out and see your local squads. It’s worth it.
---
Bad
Well, it’s the opening week of NFL football this week. Are you ready? Hey Vikings fans, are you ready?
Is your quarterback ready? Did he get his covid shot yet?
I’m sure your play-by-play guy Paul Allen is ready. I watched a preseason game and every Touchdown scored by the Vikings and Allen was screaming like they just scored a Super Bowl touchdown. It was the Preseason “PA”.
Let the games begin.
---
Ugly
I figured I would just put this in the Ugly before any of my readers would send me messages asking about how my Cubs are doing this season.
Yes, my Cubs have had a bad season. They struggled early and often and then their front office came out and used that word that no fan of their team ever wants to hear.
REBUILD.
They traded almost every great player they had on the squad. No World Series this year.
At least they have four more Wins than the Twins. There is always next year.
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
I think I will keep the Trivia Challenge going like I used to. No prize yet for the winner until I find a sponsor.
Give this one a try.
“What is the National Sport of Canada?”
Send your guess to jimmylaine1010@gmail.com.
---
That will do it for this week. It’s great to be back.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
