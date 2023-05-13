The nostalgia of Mother's Day 2005

As Mother’s Day nears, my thoughts return to Mother’s Day 2005.
Mother was 95, and she would live past her 99th birthday. She, her son Larry and I would make a stop at her old homeplace in Wolf, where she was born in 1910.
As Mother’s Day nears, my thoughts return to Mother’s Day 2005.
Mother was 95, and she would live past her 99th birthday. She, her son Larry and I would make a stop at her old homeplace in Wolf, where she was born in 1910.
There was nothing much left of the old farm, and no one had lived there since the 1960s, with my Uncle Bill Niemiste being the last inhabitant. Eventually the farm went to the county, and the beautiful farmhouse was burned in a training exercise by a fire department. A sad ending to the house that had been home to the 11 children of Immanuel Niemiste and his first wife Maria and after Maria died, his second wife, Ottilia.
Mother loved to reminisce about the farm. She would talk about Mrs. Beaudry, who had emigrated to the United States from France and had been a midwife; she had delivered my mother, I believe. Mother would talk about the Romanian Gypsies that traveled through the area and how they would steal chickens. She’d relate stories of the old-room schoolhouse in Wolf and about the horse-drawn bus with a wood stove. And she talked often of her mother and father, about Immanuel being the second settler in Wolf, about Ottilia having visitors at the farm most every day.
On that Mother’s Day 18 years ago, Mother, Larry and I went from the farm to the K&B Drive-in for cheeseburgers, fries and root beer, as we did most every Mother’s Day. Then we would stop at the nearby Swanson’s Greenhouse.
And oh, how Mother loved shopping for bedding plants! They had trays and trays of pansies, purple and pink, yellow and white, and we would purchase a great deal more than we needed. Same thing with the petunias. Mother loved the Cascade variety. And then the geraniums, especially in peach color to plant at the corner of the house. Next, we’d buy fuchsias in hanging baskets and vibrant impatiens she planted all along the house. We’d tell her money was no object. Flowers made her happy—she loved getting Mother’s Day delivery from Eveleth Floral, a bouquet of cut flowers in a crystal vase that had been a gift from a dear friend of Mother’s.
May is a fine month to have Mother’s Day. Spring flowers, the approaching summer—and nostalgia. Mother’s Day is not the same when one’s mother is gone.
But oh, the memories, and the photo of Mother at the old farm in Wolf Mother’s Day 2005.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.