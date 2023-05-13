The nostalgia of Mother's Day 2005

My mother Ailie Niemiste is pictured at age 95 on Mother’s Day 2005 at the Niemiste farm in Wolf. She is wearing her favorite blue blouse and a gardenia corsage.

 LINDA TYSSEN

As Mother’s Day nears, my thoughts return to Mother’s Day 2005.

Mother was 95, and she would live past her 99th birthday. She, her son Larry and I would make a stop at her old homeplace in Wolf, where she was born in 1910.

