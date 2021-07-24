Just the other day I was thinking to myself, “self, I wish there was an organization out there that would take a good, hard look at what we call different insects and make sure we aren’t offending anyone,” and voila, a few days later I stumbled upon just the group I was looking for: The Entomological Society of America.
Who says there’s no such thing as miracles?
The ESA — as my friends and I like to call it — is largest organization in the world serving the professional and scientific needs of entomologists (people who study insects) and individuals in related disciplines and as of this summer the world’s newest watchdog (self) tasked with reviewing and replacing insect common names that may be inappropriate or offensive.
Goal No. 1 and 2 for the group: Swift eradication of the politically incorrect names for the gypsy moth and gypsy ant — also known as Lymantria dispar and Aphaenogaster araneoides.
In other words, stop calling them “gypsy” because the term gypsy is a derogatory slur for an entire population of people known as Romani.
If you don’t know much about the Romani people or their history, you’re probably not alone. Not a lot of history books dedicate chapters or even paragraphs to the subject.
You’ve no doubt heard the term gypsy, of course. If you are of a certain age your mother probably threatened to send you to live with them if you didn’t behave and even though you had no idea what a gypsy was you most likely stopped doing whatever it was you were doing at the time.
Or maybe you’re a music fan and your idea of a gypsy was shaped by the vision of Stevie Nicks dancing around and singing.
The truth is, to the Romani people, the term gypsy is derogatory and a sad reminder of a tragic history. The Romani are the largest ethnic minority in Europe but originally came from India, migrating through the Middle East and North Africa. Today there are an estimated 10 to 12 million living in Europe and another million or so in the United States.
Europeans who first encountered the population tagged the people with the word gypsy because they assumed they were coming from Egypt because of their dark features.
Those who are familiar with World War II history also know their people were also targeted by Adolph Hitler. By some estimates nearly 80% of the Romani population was murdered during the Holocaust.
Another definition for the word gypsy has traditionally been “a nomadic, or free-spirited person.” A wanderer so to speak.
Which is exactly what the European gypsy moth, which didn’t end up in North America by design, is.
In 1869 a French artist named Leopold Trouvelot brought a bunch over the ocean in an attempt to breed a hardy silkworm that could be hybridized to compete favorably with the Silkworm Moth, yet not be subject to the many diseases that the Silkworm Moth suffered in cultures.
According to a historical account found on the Smithsonian website, at one time he had more than a million larvae in cultivation in his backyard but in 1868 or 1869 several individuals of adult Gypsy Moths escaped from his house in Medford, Mass.
The next thing you know the moths were eating trees and multiplying and now in 2021 they are considered one of America's most destructive tree pests, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage to trees on the East Coast and slowly migrating across the country.
They can be found in parts of Minnesota, and they feed on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Repeated removal of leaves, or defoliation, stresses trees and can leave them vulnerable to disease or other pest infestations that can kill trees. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, once they become established in a location, gypsy moth has cycles of large population outbreaks every eight to 12 years, leading to widespread defoliation and nuisance from caterpillars.
So, what do the moth and the Romani people have to do with one another?
Besides the moniker of gypsy, not much.
Still, some see a connection – particularly officials from the ESA, who in June voted to remove the common names for both species (moth and ant) from the ESA Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List, which was created in the early 20th Century and has grown to recognize common names for more than 2,300 insect and arthropod species.
What does that mean for you, me, and the Romani people?
According to the ESA, only names that appear in the list may be used in articles published in ESA’s scientific journals or in presentations and posters at ESA conferences, and ESA adheres to the list in all its other communications, including its website, social media, and public policy documents. ESA makes the common names list available as a public resource, and a variety of scientific organizations, extension professionals, and media outlets refer to it.
Big deal.
The whole thing is part of an ESA initiative called The Better Common Names Project, which is an attempt to review and replace insect common names that “may be inappropriate or offensive.”
They say in their literature that “these problematic names perpetuate harm against people of various ethnicities and races, create an entomological and cultural environment that is unwelcoming and non-inclusive, disrupt communication and outreach, and counteract the very purpose of common names.”
However, they don’t offer one example of this being a real-world thing.
Zero. None. Zip.
Because there are no examples, most rational people don’t look at a moth and decide they hate an entire population of human beings because they happen to share a word in their name. My guess is you’d be hard pressed to find anyone outside a handful of the 7,000 members affiliated with ESA that find the moth’s name offensive or would even make that connection.
Yet an internet search turns up dozens of stories on the ESA’s decision.
All that press and hoopla for a name change that at the end of the day accomplishes nothing.
Imagine if we put that much time, effort, and emphasis in educating the world to the plight of the Romani people.
We might accomplish some good.
Instead, it’s all window dressing and public relations nonsense.
