Many of us wear our hearts on our sleeves and have terrible poker faces. One look into our eyes and you can tell what we are thinking and feeling. We are unable to easily hide our true feelings.
It’s what makes us human. It is what makes us who we are.
It’s a lot easier to mask our feelings when responding by text message. We can turn disappointments into, “No problem. I understand.” We can hide sadness with, “I'm doing fine.” We can shadow feeling unsure with, “Sounds good.”
We wear masks every day depending on the role we are about to take. Those of us with a bad poker face have learned that painting a smile on our face is one way to face the day without having emotions show as easily. No matter what we are feeling inside, we can embrace the day with a smile.
We become rockstars as we juggle our kid’s activities, work, volunteering, friendships, relationships, and finances. Our ability to multitask can rival a seasoned rockstar who has the musical ability to sing, dance, and play the guitar, piano and harmonica.
We turn into superheroes as we swoop in to lift up a friend when they are feeling down or shield our loved ones from pain. We race to be there and show up for people when they need us.
We put on our nurse hat to care for our family and make those boo-boos better. We make sure to provide laughter as a good form of medicine when someone is sad and a shot of encouragement when a friend has lost her confidence or ability to see the good in herself.
We step into our fire gear to put out fires at work, at school, or at home. We rescue a friend who has found himself up a tree of despair.
These masks help us take on these different roles and keep up with the outside pressure without letting on that our cup could use a refill, we are overwhelmed, or we are just not feeling up for it.
However, the thing is when you look in our closets, we don’t have all these costumes and masks stored there. And when we look into the mirror, it’s just us who looks back at us.
One would think you should be able to walk into a closet or run to the nearest phone booth and change into being what we need for others.
Except, we should remember that although sometimes it feels fantastic to be a rockstar of sorts at times - especially in the eyes of a child or a friend - we should also be real to who we are.
Unmasking emotions and sharing our hearts is better than not being able to keep up with the pressures or pretending you are OK if you are not.
There are those who chose the profession of being a nurse so they can help you feel better. And people are your friend - not because you have painted on the best smile - but because you know that heart you wear on your sleeve, they have seen it’s pretty fantastic, as are you, just the way you are - unmasked.
