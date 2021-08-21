It’s August 2021 and the price of a gallon of gas is $3.04.
A pair of kid’s jeans at one of the last department stores within 200 miles of the Iron Range, is a minimum of $50.
The cost of groceries for a week for a family of four?
You don’t want to know.
If this is “Build Back Better,” I’d hate to see what “best” is.
President Joe Biden and his handlers can spin the story anyway they want but the bottom line is the cost of living is going up — rapidly — and there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight, only headlines touting more public spending like the president’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan and the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Hang on to your wallets, folks, we are about to fly off the rails of the crazy inflation train.
What is inflation and how does it affect you?
Simply put Google tells me inflation describes the gradual rise in prices and the slow decline in purchasing power of your cash over time. If you feel like you aren’t getting as much stuff for your money, you’re probably not.
What causes inflation?
Things like increases in public spending (i.e. stimulus checks and $500 a month in cash in advance of child tax credits), deficit financing of government spending, hoarding, genuine shortage, population growth, and increased velocity of circulation.
It goes much deeper and the information is way, way above my pay grade, but if any of the previously mentioned things sounds familiar to you, then you know exactly what’s going on.
And at the end of the day you and I pay for it all.
We might not see a traditional tax increase (Biden promised the middle class they wouldn’t see one) but it seems to me more money out of pocket and less going in is just about the same thing.
As prices have risen, the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration have tried their best to downplay inflation, even calling it transitory.
But consumers and business owners in the real world know better.
Earlier this month Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King was quoted as saying higher costs are hitting the firm faster than the company can lift prices.
Meanwhile, when Biden does answer questions about the cost of living, they aren’t worth the note cards they were written on. At a recent press conference, CBS News reported that the president said his administration was monitoring increases in gas prices and inflation.
Gee, thanks.
That was his weak response to officials from the U.S. Labor Department reporting Aug. 11 that inflation rose by 5.4 percent over the previous year - the fastest pace (tied only with last month) since 2008 and a 20-year high.
It’s not going to get any better as 2021 goes on.
A deeper look into the numbers tells a dark tale. According to the recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:
The indexes for shelter, food, energy, and new vehicles all increased in July. The food index increased 0.7 percent in July as five of the major grocery store food group indexes rose, and the food away from home index increased 0.8 percent. The energy index rose 1.6 percent in July, as the gasoline index increased 2.4 percent and other energy component indexes also rose.
The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July after increasing 0.9 percent in June. Along with shelter and new vehicles, the indexes for recreation, for medical care, and for personal care increased in July. The index for used cars also increased in July, but the 0.2-percent advance was much smaller than in recent months. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined in July, and the index for airline fares fell slightly.
The energy index increased 1.6 percent in July after rising 1.5 percent in June.
The gasoline index rose 2.4 percent in July following a 2.5-percent increase in June.
The index for natural gas rose 2.2 percent in July after increasing 1.7 percent in both May and June.
The electricity index increased 0.4 percent in July after falling 0.3 percent the prior month.
The energy index rose 23.8 percent over the past 12 months. The gasoline index rose 41.8 percent since July 2020. The index for natural gas rose 19.0 percent over the last 12 months, while the index for electricity increased 4.0 percent.
And last Friday, it revealed that average wages only rose by 4 percent over the same timeframe. These numbers confirm what Americans already know: Their living standards are declining under President Biden as inflation swamps wage gains.
