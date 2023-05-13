The only proper response to a mistake is to learn from it.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommended that Cleveland Cliffs receive state mineral leases once held by Mesabi Metallics, a group loosely connected to the investors behind Essar Steel. The iron ore in question lies outside Nashwauk near the former site of Butler Taconite. The state executive council must approve the recommendation May 25 for it to be official, but that’s considered a formality.

