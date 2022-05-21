It took less than a month for the Biden Administration’s latest poorly conceived plan — to form a government board to combat online disinformation — to crash and burn.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the initiative, set to be run by the Department of Homeland Security and now formerly known as the Disinformation Governance Board, was being put on hold.
Too bad, in the right hands maybe a board like that is just what the country needs to highlight the hypocrisy of politicians crying about the very thing they turn around take part in on a daily basis — spreading disinformation.
One needs look no further than the Twitter accounts of the president and the White House since the announcement of the board to see perfect examples of that.
On May 12, the White House Twitter account — which one would assume is overseen by Biden himself (hardly) tweeted: “When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% - the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded.”
Firstly, half the Tweet is lying by omission. The fact is, and can be proven time and again using government issued numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, a simple Google search, or by a 10-year-old with working eyes and ears, unemployment was at record highs because the government, in response to a pandemic, closed down the economy, which in turn, sent workers home.
End of story.
When the government and all their experts decided to start lifting mandates, businesses reopened, and some of the unemployed returned to their jobs, thus the drop in the unemployment rate. The 8.3 million jobs that were “created” were already there to begin with.
Secondly, but perhaps most importantly, the statement that when Biden took office “there was no vaccine available” is a blatant lie. If ever a statement on Twitter was disinformation, that is it. On May 14, the president himself followed that Tweet up with this half-truth: “Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year. This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion — the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”
That looks great on paper and easily convinces the simple minded folks unable or unwilling to do a little research that what he Tweeted must be true.
While it is true the deficit rose under former President Donald Trump, missing from the Tweet are the stone cold facts that the deficit has been rising and falling yearly for years, and the swings during the Trump Administration are hardly out of line with previous administrations.
Since 2001, the U.S. has experienced a deficit each year.
Under former President George W. Bush, the deficit rose from $158 billion in 2002 to $413 billion in 2004 and then slowly fell again, hitting a low of $161 billion in 2007.
In 2008, the first year of former President Barack Obama’s presidency (during which Biden was vice-president), the deficit shot up to $459 billion dollars and then reached a peak of $1.4 trillion in 2009.
That number fell each year the rest of Obama’s time in office, reaching $442 billion in 2015.
In 2016, under former President Donald Trump, the deficit did indeed begin to move upwards again, starting at $585 billion in 2016 and hitting $984 billion in 2019.
According to at least one source, the website Datalab, which has a stated mission to promote transparency of government finances by providing engaging and informative data-driven analyses of federal spending data, beginning in 2016, increases in spending on Social Security, health care, and interest on federal debt have outpaced the growth of federal revenue.
But here’s the part where the half-truth express gets going.
In 2020, the deficit jumped to a record $3.132 trillion before dropping to $2.772 trillion in 2021.
That jump, and the subsequent drop the following year, is tied to one thing and one thing only — the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the “free” money Trump and then Biden picked from the invisible money tree in Washington D.C. and doled out to the American public.
According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, which tracks such things, “As policymakers enacted emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, federal budget deficits ballooned to levels not seen since World War II. Although the deficit has reverted to pre-pandemic levels as the United States winds down pandemic spending, deficits are projected to grow significantly over the coming decades — an ominous trend that will put increased strain on the federal budget.”
The only part of Biden’s Tweet that seems to be 100% accurate is the part where he states the deficit “matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”
But if that’s the case, then perhaps Biden and his administration, which has pumped billions and billions of dollars of questionable COVID-19 cash into circulation since 2020 should finally admit they have a lot more to do with the current rate of inflation and the incredible increase in the cost of gas, groceries and other essentials over the past year than they have up until this point.
After all, if lowering the deficit has an effect on inflation, then raising it must as well.
