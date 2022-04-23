The details of Biden’s latest announcement can be found in the fine print

I don’t know who “they” are but more often than not, that statement proves accurate.
What does it mean? Generally speaking it means that while the details of a plan may seem insignificant, they may also contain hidden problems that threaten the overall feasibility of said plan, plot, or for example, this week’s news that the Biden Administration released a 17-page guide meant to map out how, when, and why US-made steel and iron should, could or would be used in any or all projects funded through the president’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed last November.
The headline’s (like one found in this very newspaper earlier this week) read: “Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure.”
If you only read that, and go no further, one would be led to believe the president made a big move this week to guarantee US steel is used in projects funded by the infrastructure package, but the truth is that that particular stipulation was already built into the legislation when it passed last fall.
It’s not new, or “news.”
Yet the media jumped on it and presented it as such.
You had to make it past the headline and the first paragraph (tough stuff in this age of instant attention deficit disorder) to get to the actual “news,” which was that the guidelines — released Monday — set up a process to “waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases.”
Prior to Monday the wording in the infrastructure bill was that any projects using that cash had to include steel and iron made in the U.S.A.
According to wording in the guidelines: “On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“IIJA”), Pub. L. No. 117-58, which includes the Build America, Buy America Act (“the Act”). Pub. L. No. 117-58, §§ 70901-52. The Act strengthens Made in America Laws1 and will bolster America’s industrial base, protect national security, and support high-paying jobs. The Act requires that no later than May 14, 2022—180 days after the enactment of the IIJA—the head of each covered Federal agency shall ensure that “none of the funds made available for a Federal financial assistance program for infrastructure, including each deficient program, may be obligated for a project unless all of the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in the project are produced in the United States.”
That’s a good thing.
But again, old news.
The headlines this week should have read that the new guidance (which goes into effect on May 14) allows for waivers to get around that requirement if needed.
As one friend pointed out after reading the story, it would appear the “Buy American” language was already in the infrastructure bill. What Biden did now was provide “guidance,” allowing exceptions to the "Buy American" language.
In other words: If not enough American steel can be produced for projects in the bill, steel from foreign countries can instead be used.
It would seem the guidelines and the waivers therein open up opportunities for ways around the “Buy American” provision that passed with the original legislation. It creates loopholes that the unscrupulous looking to save a buck or take advantage of the system will surely try to exploit.
It doesn’t sound like such a great deal for the steel industry when you read the fine print.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m being pessimistic or a cynic.
But if we’ve learned anything since March of 2020, when it comes to federal government cash handouts — and the giant vortex of bureaucracy that is tasked with disbursing it — those who want a piece of the pie but don’t necessarily deserve it will find a way to get it.
Just look at the looting of the Covid relief plan known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
NBC News did a report in March on what many are calling the largest case of fraud in U.S. history. People lied about everything from the number of employees they had to even having a business at all in order to steal in the neighborhood of $80 billion (about 10% of the $800 billion handed out) and used that money to buy mansions, private jets and luxury automobiles.
And that’s on top of the $90 billion to $400 billion believed to have been stolen from the $900 billion Covid unemployment relief program — at least half taken by international fraudsters — as NBC News reported last year.
And another $80 billion potentially pilfered from a separate Covid disaster relief program.
If you give people an inch, many will take a mile — or more. Let’s hope the Biden Administration’s decision to allow for waivers to get around US-made steel doesn’t lead to similar shenanigans.
US-made steel and iron should be used no matter what on the projects across this country being paid for by American taxpayers.
