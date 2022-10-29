They say that time goes by so quickly, with it seemingly starting out like a slow dance or a waltz and before we know it becomes a salsa or a quickstep.
We have all heard this from friends and family, and from those who have reflected on yesteryear and wonder where the years went.
Next week is already November. I hear so many ask, what happened to summer? How can it be almost two months into a new school year?
It seems hard to fathom that Thanksgiving and Christmas are around the corner and that old man winter is knocking at the door, when just yesterday green trees and colorful flowers dotted the landscape while animals, insects, and birds frolicked in the sunshine.
My daughter is already three and is growing so quickly. She is smart, funny, kind, and silly. It’s amazing watching her grow and learn each day. Wasn’t it just yesterday I was watching her take her first steps and sing her first song?
Our beloved Daisy, one of our doggies, is 14 already, and her age is starting to show in her slower steps and more frequent naps. Our other best furry friend is four and he is still playful at heart, even though he can be serious with his sensitive nature especially watching over his best friends.
My mom and older sister both celebrate birthdays next week.
It will be 11 years since my dad passed away.
I have been married for 17 years. We were just babies back then. And now several of my close friends have kids who are graduating high school, getting married, and having babies of their own.
How is that possible?
It truly happens like a blink of the eye. You blink and kids go from a baby to a teenager, and you blink again and then they are an adult. I know several parents of seniors who are trying to hold onto the last year of high school before their young adults start adventures of their own.
As I look in the mirror and start seeing the years of living in wrinkles and gray hair, I recognize how fast time is going by. Some of my friends are adding Botox to their skin care routine and scheduling hair coloring appointments to push away the signs of the time.
My dear friend has had stage four breast cancer for a decade. A decade! And she is living life with amazing strength and love. I still remember like it was yesterday when she got the news. I am so grateful for her in my life and the amazing medical care that has helped her be here today.
How do we get time to slow down?
How do we hold onto time?
What if we just learn to dance with time and embrace the moments along with the wrinkles?
Sometimes we want to fast forward time through the hard times, and I get that. We want to get through winter and get on the other side of it, and I feel that. So, yes, lets mambo through those days the best we can.
And then we can also enjoy the moments and make the most of the memories, and with it the meaning and value of our days becomes so much more than a fleeting dance.
We could make life feel as graceful as the foxtrot, matching it to the tempo of our day at our own pace – taking in the short, quick moments while savoring the long, slow steps.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.