She turned 90 years young. I called my friend who has been part of my life for more than 15 years to wish her a happy birthday recently. Hearing her voice made me smile as it often does with good friends.
“I have been so incredibly blessed,” she said with warmth. “Every day is a blessing.”
She told me that she has learned to go with the flow. She reminded me to love those around me and spend time with people who add meaning and value to your life. She talked about her family and how much they mean to her. She said that when they say life is short, believe it.
My dear friend said she was on the road to heaven. I hoped that drive to that destination would be full of amazing scenery, cherished memories, and take many years as her presence and meaning was some sort of wonderful.
She laughed a lot on the phone. There was such an ease when chatting with her. I enjoy talking with her. She is one of those people who make you feel good just by hearing her voice.
I thought about all that she said, and I reflected on her words. I thought about when I first met her as a newspaper reporter covering the Keewatin area. I had the opportunity to be welcomed by amazing people including two wonderful women, who were people who I looked up to. They easily found a place in my heart.
How could that have been more than a decade ago? She was right about how quickly time goes by. Sometimes it seems like just yesterday. And yet at the same time it feels like a lifetime ago.
I thought about the beautiful people in my life – the ones who give it meaning and value. I am thankful for those who take the time to spend time with me. It is my love language – the gift of time – quality time.
There’s a comfort of a friend that has been a part of your life for years – someone who has been by your side for years. One of my friends who lives in another state flew home recently – and that’s how seeing her felt. It’s that feeling of family that you get spending time with people who know you and love you.
They ask about your family and your parents. You share memories of yesteryear. You laugh so hard sharing stories that you cry.
And these moments are the ones that matter. The catching up for lost time. The nightly phone conversations or texts with a friend. Taking time for a quick hug. Showing up at a function that matters to someone. Being there for milestones and to share a cup of coffee and conversation. Sharing laughter and love and life. Making amazing memories and cherishing them. Holding on to the comfort of friends.
