“You can do it,” she says with encouragement before enthusiastically adding, “great job!”
She continues to clap with excitement. “You are doing it. Great work.”
One would think I was accomplishing some great feat from the fantastic cheers I was receiving. In the eyes of my toddler I was, as I am blowing up a balloon for her.
Her eyes get bigger as the balloon grows as does her encouragement and enthusiasm. “You did it,” she says as I hand her the balloon. “Thank you momma.”
At two years and eight months, my daughter is the biggest cheerleader and supporter.
She once helped send a popsicle stick down the slide giving it positive reinforcement the entire time.
When one of our dogs was crying the other night, she sat down by him, petted him, and told him it would be OK.
When I ask her how she is doing, she will reply, “I am good. How are you doing?”
All day long she is beaming with accolades and encouraging words. “You do such a good job. I am proud of you,” she will say with a gentle rub of my head or while giving me a hug.
What a difference it makes to receive so much love and encouragement throughout the day. I did not think I could be that proud blowing up a balloon. It makes me think of how much impact it can have to give kind words to others.
They say that toddlers pick up on everything and repeat a lot of what you do. I also think we can learn a lot from them. I try to be encouraging and bright, and can only hope that I am as giving and loving and kind as she is.
