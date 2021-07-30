The results of a recent Gallup poll show President Biden’s latest job approval rating is at 50%, which, according to the company, is down from 56% in June.
While that might not seem like a huge drop, it should be concerning to Democratic party leaders who have found that so far under Biden there has been little to boast about and even less understanding amongst voters as to what the president has accomplished since January.
Besides COVID-19 relief and the largely superficial executive orders early on in his presidency, Biden hasn’t really moved the needle in any significant way and thus far has mostly failed to live up to some of the key promises he made to the American people on his road to the White House.
Particularly that pesky one about being able to reach across the political aisle to get things done. Biden has simply failed to deliver on perhaps the most important promise he made to the American people – his promise of greater bipartisanship in our nation’s capital.
According to Gallup officials, Biden's approval ratings are marked by extreme party polarization. Currently, 90% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans and 48% of independents approve of the job Biden is doing. His ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest to date among those groups. The new poll marks the first time he has less-than majority approval among independents.
And while Biden's second-quarter average compares favorably when stacked against the Bill Clinton’s (44%) and Trumps (38.8%) of the world, it’s not hard to see the cracks in the seam and the potential for the floor to lower itself quickly.
For example, Newsweek reported recently that Biden’s approval rating for his handling of gun violence has fallen to 37 percent, according to a new poll, as shootings continue to rise in five major U.S. cities.
Add to that the continuing problems at our southern border, the rise in price on everything from gas to groceries, the debates over voting issues, and the situation surrounding the never-ending COVID-19 saga, and you have the makings of a political disaster come November 2022.
And don’t kid yourself, midterm election results are high on both party’s priority lists.
Democratic party leaders understand that bi-partisan bickering leads to typical Washington D.C. gridlock and when it becomes politics as usual presidential popularity tends to wane - or in the case of Biden, the dial never moves.
Certain sections of voters who jumped on his bandwagon in 2020 and were key to his victory are starting to see it’s the same old song and dance and when that happens, they check out.
Biden’s handlers and his supporters in the media know this and are already trying to spin the Gallup story.
For example, CNN quickly published an op-ed piece following the release of the Gallup results arguing that while Biden might be sitting on an approval rating stuck in the mud, it’s actually a good thing that his presidency has thus far been so unremarkable.
“The lack of a topsy turvy first few months has translated to Biden's approval rating. It's been the most stable for any president since the end of World War II. This, indeed, has been the story of the Biden presidency from a popularity standpoint. At every point at which I've checked to see how Biden is doing from a historical perspective, nothing seems to shake his approval ratings,” wrote one of the media giant’s opinion columnists.
According to the author, prior to Biden, the average range for post-World War II presidents in their first six months in office was 14 points. Biden's range is less than a third of that. Nearly every other president saw his maximum and minimum approval rating differ by about greater than 7 points or more. (Lyndon Johnson's gap was about 5.5 points.)
Former President Donald Trump's range was 10 points, and he was thought to have an approval rating that was historically stable.
Biden, though, hasn't really picked up any new supporters since the election. His approval rating matches his vote share (51%) and favorable rating in the exit polls (52%) nearly perfectly.
And therein lies the problem. Political strategists can see the writing on the wall.
That leaves party leaders and influencers looking at the 2022 election cycle and struggling to find anything of substance to advertise as a Biden victory or hang their hat on as a motivator to get voters out in the numbers needed to hang on to the House and maintain their numbers in the Senate.
Earlier this month a pro-Biden super PAC issued a warning to Democrats saying just that: Voters are largely clueless about the big policy measures they’ve passed and on which their 2022 electoral hopes rest.
The message, delivered in a late June strategy memo by Unite the Country, advised Democrats that they “could face midterm losses unless they took a more aggressive approach in touting the president’s $2 trillion Covid-relief bill and defining his infrastructure proposal.”
The memo, obtained by POLITICO, was based off of a series of focus groups conducted in battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And its findings about the state of the current political landscape are among the more sober issued by the president’s allies to date.
“Even among voters who have a favorable view of Joe Biden, there is a real lack of information about the specifics of the Biden Agenda. Their information about Biden often falls in line with internet disinformation, and Fox-News driven spin — specifically, both groups pointed to the small percentage of foreign assistance in the American Rescue Plan as reasons to oppose it,” the memo reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.